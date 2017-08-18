Montana wildfire grows, destroys buildings

Montana wildfire grows, destroys buildingsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Good Samaritans save woman from verbal attack on Centennial Trail
Good Samaritans save woman from verbal attack on Centennial Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. - Evanlene Melting Tallow wanted to hit the centennial trail for a bike ride and train for her next cycling event. When she got to the end of the trail near Argonne road in Spokane Valley, what happened next left her in shock. "He looked up and as soon as he seen me oh my gosh he started yelling at me started calling me a C*** and telling me to learn English and go back where I came from and a piece of dirt and all this other>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Evanlene Melting Tallow wanted to hit the centennial trail for a bike ride and train for her next cycling event. When she got to the end of the trail near Argonne road in Spokane Valley, what happened next left her in shock. "He looked up and as soon as he seen me oh my gosh he started yelling at me started calling me a C*** and telling me to learn English and go back where I came from and a piece of dirt and all this other>>
Court documents in fatal downtown Spokane shooting: 'Oh my God, I thought the safety was on'
Court documents in fatal downtown Spokane shooting: 'Oh my God, I thought the safety was on'
SPOKANE, Wash. - The 16-year-old boy who shot and killed a man inside a car in downtown Spokane this week thought the safety of the gun was on, according to newly released court documents. Spokane Police were called to a reported shooting in downtown on Tuesday near Washington and Spokane Falls Boulevard.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The 16-year-old boy who police believe shot and killed a man inside a car in downtown Spokane this week thought the safety of the gun was on, according to newly released court documents. Spokane Police were called to a reported shooting in downtown on Tuesday near Washington and Spokane Falls Boulevard.>>
Local actor charged with attempted murder after baseball bat attack
Local actor charged with attempted murder after baseball bat attack
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of Attempted Murder after Spokane Police say he beat a woman with a baseball bat Wednesday night made his first court appearance on Thursday. 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm showed no emotion as a judge handed down a $100,000 bond on Thursday. Lindholm is a local actor whose most recent work includes a role in the Twin Peaks reboot.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of Attempted Murder after Spokane Police say he beat a woman with a baseball bat Wednesday night made his first court appearance on Thursday. 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm showed no emotion as a judge handed down a $100,000 bond on Thursday. Lindholm is a local actor whose most recent work includes a role in the Twin Peaks reboot.>>
If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900
If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900
NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit. The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.>>
NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit. The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.>>
The latest on Oregon eclipse traffic
The latest on Oregon eclipse traffic
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Latest on traffic in Oregon in preparation for the total solar eclipse (all times local): 8:40 p.m. Authorities have reopened a central Oregon highway after motorists heading to a solar eclipse festival jammed the road, leading to a partial closing and rerouting of traffic. Prineville police tweeted that U.S. Highway 26 near Prineville was back open to traffic just after 8 p.m.>>
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Latest on traffic in Oregon in preparation for the total solar eclipse (all times local): 8:40 p.m. Authorities have reopened a central Oregon highway after motorists heading to a solar eclipse festival jammed the road, leading to a partial closing and rerouting of traffic. Prineville police tweeted that U.S. Highway 26 near Prineville was back open to traffic just after 8 p.m.>>
3 Spokane Valley children killed in Alberta crash
3 Spokane Valley children killed in Alberta crash
HANNA, Alberta - Three Spokane Valley children were killed in a car crash in Alberta earlier this week. RCMP in Hanna, Alberta responded to the crash on Wednesday evening near the intersection of Highway 36 and 570. Investigation shows an SUV traveling westbound on Highway 570 collided with a semi-truck traveling south on Highway 36. The driver and the adult passenger of the SUV were taken to a Calgary hospital.>>
HANNA, Alberta - Three Spokane Valley children were killed in a car crash in Alberta earlier this week. RCMP in Hanna, Alberta responded to the crash on Wednesday evening near the intersection of Highway 36 and 570. Investigation shows an SUV traveling westbound on Highway 570 collided with a semi-truck traveling south on Highway 36. The driver and the adult passenger of the SUV were taken to a Calgary hospital.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Montana wildfire grows, destroys buildings
Montana wildfire grows, destroys buildings
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A wildfire that forced the evacuation of nearly 750 homes in Montana has moved past control lines and burned some buildings in an evacuation zone. Fire information officer Mike Cole said Missoula County deputies were determining whether the buildings that burned Thursday evening were homes. Firefighters were preparing for another difficult day of high temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity. The fire was>>
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A wildfire that forced the evacuation of nearly 750 homes in Montana has moved past control lines and burned some buildings in an evacuation zone. Fire information officer Mike Cole said Missoula County deputies were determining whether the buildings that burned Thursday evening were homes. Firefighters were preparing for another difficult day of high temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity. The fire was>>
What's a total solar eclipse and why this one is so unusual
What's a total solar eclipse and why this one is so unusual
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Total solar eclipses occur every year or two or three, often in the middle of nowhere like the South Pacific or Antarctic. What makes Monday's eclipse so special is that it will cut diagonally across the entire United States. The path of totality - where day briefly becomes night - will pass over Oregon, continuing through the heartland all the way to Charleston, South Carolina.>>
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Total solar eclipses occur every year or two or three, often in the middle of nowhere like the South Pacific or Antarctic. What makes Monday's eclipse so special is that it will cut diagonally across the entire United States. The path of totality - where day briefly becomes night - will pass over Oregon, continuing through the heartland all the way to Charleston, South Carolina.>>
'Predator' actor Sonny Landham dead at 76
'Predator' actor Sonny Landham dead at 76
NEW YORK - Sonny Landham, the muscular action-movie actor who co-starred in "Predator" and "48 Hrs," has died. He was 76. Landham's sister, Dawn Boehler, said the actor died from congestive heart failure Thursday at a Lexington, Kentucky, hospital. Landham was a brawny, deep-voiced actor and stunt man who played a bit part in Walter Hill's 1979 street-gang thriller "The Warriors.">>
NEW YORK - Sonny Landham, the muscular action-movie actor who co-starred in "Predator" and "48 Hrs," has died. He was 76. Landham's sister, Dawn Boehler, said the actor died from congestive heart failure Thursday at a Lexington, Kentucky, hospital. Landham was a brawny, deep-voiced actor and stunt man who played a bit part in Walter Hill's 1979 street-gang thriller "The Warriors.">>
3 Spokane Valley children killed in Alberta crash
3 Spokane Valley children killed in Alberta crash
HANNA, Alberta - Three Spokane Valley children were killed in a car crash in Alberta earlier this week. RCMP in Hanna, Alberta responded to the crash on Wednesday evening near the intersection of Highway 36 and 570. Investigation shows an SUV traveling westbound on Highway 570 collided with a semi-truck traveling south on Highway 36. The driver and the adult passenger of the SUV were taken to a Calgary hospital.>>
HANNA, Alberta - Three Spokane Valley children were killed in a car crash in Alberta earlier this week. RCMP in Hanna, Alberta responded to the crash on Wednesday evening near the intersection of Highway 36 and 570. Investigation shows an SUV traveling westbound on Highway 570 collided with a semi-truck traveling south on Highway 36. The driver and the adult passenger of the SUV were taken to a Calgary hospital.>>
Arpaio pardon would refute key theme in immigration debate
Arpaio pardon would refute key theme in immigration debate
PHOENIX - The possibility of President Donald Trump pardoning former Sheriff Joe Arpaio has led to criticism that absolving his conviction would contradict a key theme in the immigration debate. "The rule of law" has been invoked by politicians as they pushed for tougher immigration measures and argued that no one - no matter who you are - is above the law.>>
PHOENIX - The possibility of President Donald Trump pardoning former Sheriff Joe Arpaio has led to criticism that absolving his conviction would contradict a key theme in the immigration debate. "The rule of law" has been invoked by politicians as they pushed for tougher immigration measures and argued that no one - no matter who you are - is above the law.>>
Tips for end-of-life planning (sponsored)
Tips for end-of-life planning (sponsored)
Lance Kissler thought his parents had prepared for everything as they grew older, with a good fix on their household finances and with long-term care and funeral policies in place. But when Lance’s mother suddenly fell ill and was hospitalized, his family discovered they weren’t as financially prepared as they thought. Lance had a better handle on this situation than many of us would. As STCU’s marketing manager, he’s surrounded by professionals well-versed i...>>
Lance Kissler thought his parents had prepared for everything as they grew older, with a good fix on their household finances and with long-term care and funeral policies in place. But when Lance’s mother suddenly fell ill and was hospitalized, his family discovered they weren’t as financially prepared as they thought. Lance had a better handle on this situation than many of us would. As STCU’s marketing manager, he’s surrounded by professionals well-versed i...>>
Bikini baristas outlawed in Everett, WA
Bikini baristas outlawed in Everett, WA
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - The City Council in Everett, Washington has voted to require employees at coffee stands to wear a minimum of tank tops and shorts, in response to businesses where woman often wear bikinis. The Daily Herald reports (https://goo.gl/GA7rc8 ) the proposal was unanimously approved Wednesday,>>
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - The City Council in Everett, Washington has voted to require employees at coffee stands to wear a minimum of tank tops and shorts, in response to businesses where woman often wear bikinis. The Daily Herald reports (https://goo.gl/GA7rc8 ) the proposal was unanimously approved Wednesday,>>
Golden retriever digs up heroin in Oregon backyard
Golden retriever digs up heroin in Oregon backyard
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon family's golden retriever has been honored by a sheriff for digging up $85,000 worth of black tar heroin in a family's backyard.KATU-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2xb1MmW ) Friday that the owners of the 18-month-old dog named Kenyon thought he had dug up a time capsule in their backyard, so they decided to film themselves opening it. As they did, they realized Kenyon had found drugs.>>
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon family's golden retriever has been honored by a sheriff for digging up $85,000 worth of black tar heroin in a family's backyard.KATU-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2xb1MmW ) Friday that the owners of the 18-month-old dog named Kenyon thought he had dug up a time capsule in their backyard, so they decided to film themselves opening it. As they did, they realized Kenyon had found drugs.>>
Trump adviser Steve Bannon is leaving White House post
Trump adviser Steve Bannon is leaving White House post
WASHINGTON (AP) - White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House post. That's according to two people familiar with the decision who demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private conversations. Bannon was a key adviser to President Donald Trump's general election campaign and has been a forceful but contentious presence in a divided White House.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House post. That's according to two people familiar with the decision who demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private conversations. Bannon was a key adviser to President Donald Trump's general election campaign and has been a forceful but contentious presence in a divided White House.>>
Your guide to Eclipse watch parties in the Inland Northwest
Your guide to Eclipse watch parties in the Inland Northwest
KHQ.COM - Your guide to all the eclipse viewing parties in the Inland Northwest from Spokane to North Idaho to the Tri-cities, we have you covered! If you haven't been able to snag a pair of eclipse glasses, you may be in luck. Many of the places offering eclipse viewing glasses are also handing out FREE eclipse glasses on a first come, first serve basis.>>
KHQ.COM - Your guide to all the eclipse viewing parties in the Inland Northwest from Spokane to North Idaho to the Tri-cities, we have you covered! If you haven't been able to snag a pair of eclipse glasses, you may be in luck. Many of the places offering eclipse viewing glasses are also handing out FREE eclipse glasses on a first come, first serve basis.>>