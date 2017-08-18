Montana wildfire grows, destroys buildings - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Montana wildfire grows, destroys buildings

inciweb inciweb
MISSOULA, Mont. -

 (AP) - A wildfire that forced the evacuation of nearly 750 homes in Montana has moved past control lines and burned some buildings in an evacuation zone.

Fire information officer Mike Cole said Missoula County deputies were determining whether the buildings that burned Thursday evening were homes.

Firefighters were preparing for another difficult day of high temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity.

The fire was started by lightning in mid-July and blew up Wednesday night.

It has burned nearly 30 square miles (76 square kilometers) of forest land southwest of Lolo. Evacuations were in effect along the U.S. Highway 93 and U.S. Highway 12 corridors.

Other wildfires were burning in Oregon and California.

8/18/2017 10:01:57 AM (GMT -7:00)

  Good Samaritans save woman from verbal attack on Centennial Trail

  Court documents in fatal downtown Spokane shooting: 'Oh my God, I thought the safety was on'

  Local actor charged with attempted murder after baseball bat attack

