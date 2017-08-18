Former Valhalla Bar & Grill employee arrested for suspicion of burglarizing restaurant

Pullman Police say 22-year-old Stuart H Schmidtke, a former Valhalla Bar and Grill employee was arrested Friday on suspicion of burglarizing the Pullman restaurant over two weeks ago.

Officers were called to the restaurant July 30th after receiving a call that someone had broken the glass door of the business and stole money and a cash box.

Employees at Mr. Z's Casino later reported a man gambling with money bundled 'in a unique way,' identical to the money stolen from Valhalla.

Detectives searched Schmidke's residence and recovered the stolen cash box.

He was arrested for burglary in the 2nd degree, theft in the 2nd degree and malicious mischief in the 3rd degree.