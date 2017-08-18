Evacuations ordered for growing fire in Stevens County near Colville

Evacuations ordered for growing fire in Stevens County near Colv - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

by Lexi Perry, Producer
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. -

Evacuations are being ordered for a fast moving wildfire 4 mile west of Colville in the Gold Creek Loop area. 

According to Stevens County Sheriff's Office, the fire is currently 20 acres in size. 

If you are in an evacuation area, you will be notified via the 911 mass notification system called HyperReach. 

Fire Districts 3, 6, 5 and Department of Natural Resources are attacking the fire with manpower, dozers and aircraft. 

Crews ask that you avoid the area if possible. 

    •   