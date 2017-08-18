Health advisory issued for Spicer Pond

Panhandle Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality have issued a health advisory for Spicer Pond in Benewah County.

Water quality monitoring confirmed the presence of blue-green algae, which has the potential to produce dangerous toxins.

Pets, children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems are most at risk of harmful exposure to the cyanobacteria.

Spicer Pond is a popular family fishing area, so PHD is urging the public to use caution when in or near the water.

If people choose to eat fish from the pond, it is recommended that they remove all fat, skin, and organs before cooking, because the toxins are more likely to collect in those tissues.

Symptoms of exposure include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing, and or wheezing. More severe symptoms affecting the liver and nervous system may result from ingestion of water.

If symptoms persist, consult with your health care provider.