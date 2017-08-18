Police dog finds escaped inmate who buried himself in sand

(AP) - Officials say a police dog tracked down an escaped Clark County inmate who buried himself in sand.

Clark County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Dave Nelson says police dog Apollo tracked 44-year-old Cory Cunningham after he climbed over the Clark County Jail's work center fence in Vancouver, Washington Thursday afternoon.

Nelson says Apollo and a Clark County sheriff's deputy tracked Cunningham for 45 minutes before finding him nearby.

Nelson says Cunningham had completely buried himself in sand under some bushes.

Cunningham was taken to a hospital for treatment, then back to jail, where he faces escape charges.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/18/2017 7:00:54 AM (GMT -7:00)