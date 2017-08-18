Motorcyclist shot driving on Highway 395 near Pasco

Police are investigating a shooting on State Route 395 north of Pasco involving a motorcycle rider.

Officers say it happened around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Police say they got a call about man on a motorcycle who had been shot in the leg on 395 near the King City truck stop.

Paramedics took him to Lourdes in Pasco to be treated.

There is no information on his condition at this hour.

Three other men who were also riding motorcycles have been detained and officers are interviewing witnesses in the area.

The Washington State Patrol, Pasco Police and Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies were are investigating.

Right now northbound 395 is still closed, but crews are expecting to reopen it soon.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more updates as we learn them.