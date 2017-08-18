Coeur d'Alene Police shut down neighborhood problem house

Members of the Coeur d'Alene Police Department's Community Action Team served a search warrant Friday to a residence located on East Foster Avenue after receiving complaints from neighbors about suspected drug use, drug sales, thefts in the area, suspicious people, and constant stop-and-go traffic.

Law enforcement arrested the man living at the home for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The operation marks the 20th community reported problem house the Community Action Team has responded to and successfully shut down over the past year.