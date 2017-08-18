How to get free eclipse glasses - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

How to get free eclipse glasses

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
ATHOL, Idaho -

With the total solar eclipse just days away, many people are scrambling to find a pair of glasses to safely watch the once-in-a-lifetime event.

But the hot commodity is almost nowhere to be found in the Inland Northwest, except at Silverwood Theme Park.

Silverwood has 3,000 pairs of glasses. The first 200 people in the park get a free pair, the remaining 2,800 will be sold for $6 each. Glasses are only given to people who buy an admission ticket.

The park opens at 9 a.m. with a watch party happening on the parks lawn.

The Director of Marketing, Jordan Carter, says people will be able to ride roller coasters during the end of the eclipse at 11 a.m.  A partial eclipse will still be visible at that time.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 3 Spokane Valley children killed in Alberta crash

    3 Spokane Valley children killed in Alberta crash

    Friday, August 18 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-08-18 20:49:08 GMT

    HANNA, Alberta - Three Spokane Valley children were killed in a car crash in Alberta earlier this week.  RCMP in Hanna, Alberta responded to the crash on Wednesday evening near the intersection of Highway 36 and 570. Investigation shows an SUV traveling westbound on Highway 570 collided with a semi-truck traveling south on Highway 36. The driver and the adult passenger of the SUV were taken to a Calgary hospital. 

    >>

    HANNA, Alberta - Three Spokane Valley children were killed in a car crash in Alberta earlier this week.  RCMP in Hanna, Alberta responded to the crash on Wednesday evening near the intersection of Highway 36 and 570. Investigation shows an SUV traveling westbound on Highway 570 collided with a semi-truck traveling south on Highway 36. The driver and the adult passenger of the SUV were taken to a Calgary hospital. 

    >>

  • Good Samaritans save woman from verbal attack on Centennial Trail

    Good Samaritans save woman from verbal attack on Centennial Trail

    Friday, August 18 2017 2:37 AM EDT2017-08-18 06:37:45 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Evanlene Melting Tallow wanted to hit the centennial trail for a bike ride and train for her next cycling event. When she got to the end of the trail near Argonne road in Spokane Valley, what happened next left her in shock.   "He looked up and as soon as he seen me oh my gosh he started yelling at me started calling me a C*** and telling me to learn English and go back where I came from and a piece of dirt and all this other 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Evanlene Melting Tallow wanted to hit the centennial trail for a bike ride and train for her next cycling event. When she got to the end of the trail near Argonne road in Spokane Valley, what happened next left her in shock.   "He looked up and as soon as he seen me oh my gosh he started yelling at me started calling me a C*** and telling me to learn English and go back where I came from and a piece of dirt and all this other 

    >>

  • Court documents in fatal downtown Spokane shooting: 'Oh my God, I thought the safety was on'

    Court documents in fatal downtown Spokane shooting: 'Oh my God, I thought the safety was on'

    Thursday, August 17 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-08-17 17:59:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The 16-year-old boy who shot and killed a man inside a car in downtown Spokane this week thought the safety of the gun was on, according to newly released court documents.  Spokane Police were called to a reported shooting in downtown on Tuesday near Washington and Spokane Falls Boulevard. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The 16-year-old boy who police believe shot and killed a man inside a car in downtown Spokane this week thought the safety of the gun was on, according to newly released court documents.  Spokane Police were called to a reported shooting in downtown on Tuesday near Washington and Spokane Falls Boulevard. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • KHQ gets results after mother of boy with leukemia's returns are rejected

    KHQ gets results after mother of boy with leukemia's returns are rejected

    Friday, August 18 2017 9:56 PM EDT2017-08-19 01:56:31 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Back to school shopping can be difficult for any mom but one Spokane Valley mom is having a real problem. Kim Rehkow's 11-year-old son Cameron has leukemia and is constantly changing clothing size. Recently, she bought clothes at the Spokane Valley JCPenney, got the receipt and ultimately had to return the items. The two shirts she wanted to return are worth about $40.    She's made JCPenney .

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Back to school shopping can be difficult for any mom but one Spokane Valley mom is having a real problem. Kim Rehkow's 11-year-old son Cameron has leukemia and is constantly changing clothing size. Recently, she bought clothes at the Spokane Valley JCPenney, got the receipt and ultimately had to return the items. The two shirts she wanted to return are worth about $40.    She's made JCPenney .

    >>

  • How to get free eclipse glasses

    How to get free eclipse glasses

    Friday, August 18 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-08-19 01:43:18 GMT

    ATHOL, Idaho - With the total solar eclipse just days away, many people are scrambling to find a pair of glasses to safely watch the once-in-a-lifetime event. But the hot commodity is almost nowhere to be found in the Inland Northwest, except at Silverwood Theme Park. Silverwood has 3,000 pairs of glasses. The first 200 people in the park get a free pair, the remaining 2,800 will be sold for $6 each. Glasses are only given to people who buy an admission ticket. 

    >>

    ATHOL, Idaho - With the total solar eclipse just days away, many people are scrambling to find a pair of glasses to safely watch the once-in-a-lifetime event. But the hot commodity is almost nowhere to be found in the Inland Northwest, except at Silverwood Theme Park. Silverwood has 3,000 pairs of glasses. The first 200 people in the park get a free pair, the remaining 2,800 will be sold for $6 each. Glasses are only given to people who buy an admission ticket. 

    >>

  • Confederate monuments defaced near Vancouver, Washington

    Confederate monuments defaced near Vancouver, Washington

    Friday, August 18 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-08-19 01:34:30 GMT
    Photo: Andy Bao, APPhoto: Andy Bao, AP

    RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (AP) - Former highway markers honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis were defaced at a park named for Davis north of Vancouver, Washington. The Columbian reported Friday one of the two markers on private land near Ridgefield was covered with black tar or paint and the other was covered in a red substance sometime in the overnight hours Thursday. Jefferson Davis Park is maintained by the Sons of 

    >>

    RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (AP) - Former highway markers honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis were defaced at a park named for Davis north of Vancouver, Washington. The Columbian reported Friday one of the two markers on private land near Ridgefield was covered with black tar or paint and the other was covered in a red substance sometime in the overnight hours Thursday. Jefferson Davis Park is maintained by the Sons of 

    >>
    •   