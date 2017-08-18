How to get free eclipse glasses

With the total solar eclipse just days away, many people are scrambling to find a pair of glasses to safely watch the once-in-a-lifetime event.

But the hot commodity is almost nowhere to be found in the Inland Northwest, except at Silverwood Theme Park.

Silverwood has 3,000 pairs of glasses. The first 200 people in the park get a free pair, the remaining 2,800 will be sold for $6 each. Glasses are only given to people who buy an admission ticket.

The park opens at 9 a.m. with a watch party happening on the parks lawn.

The Director of Marketing, Jordan Carter, says people will be able to ride roller coasters during the end of the eclipse at 11 a.m. A partial eclipse will still be visible at that time.