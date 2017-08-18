KHQ gets results after mother of boy with leukemia's returns are rejected

Back to school shopping can be difficult for any mom but one Spokane Valley mom is having a real problem. Kim Rehkow's 11-year-old son Cameron has leukemia and is constantly changing clothing size. Recently, she bought clothes at the Spokane Valley JCPenney, got the receipt and ultimately had to return the items. The two shirts she wanted to return are worth about $40.

She's made JCPenney her go-to store. Rehkow says each month, she'll buy things and return what won't work. She says the store has been accommodating until now. "They told me that I was declined from returning things anymore and she said, 'Well, you have apparently met some limit,'" Rehkow said.

Rehkow has a receipt they gave her to show she can't make any more returns. "I try to return things that are unused and have their tags and keep the receipt to prove that I purchased it and then to be treated like… I hate to use the word criminal but you feel like, OK what did I do wrong?" she said.

KHQ reached out to JCPenney corporate and got a response. A Corporate Communications and Public Relations

spokesman said in part quote, "In some cases, a third-party return system - which assists JCPenney and other leading retailers with customer-based return authorizations - will flag certain transactions to help prevent fraudulent or potentially abusive return activity."

Corporate also wrote that they'd like to work with Rehkow.

We'll update this story once we know what happens.