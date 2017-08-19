The Latest: Florida authorities say 2 police officers shot

(AP) - The Latest on police officers shot in Florida (all times local):

12:30 a.m.

Authorities in northern Florida say two police officers have been shot in Jacksonsville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on its official Twitter site that two police officers were shot in the west side of the city.

The Sheriff's Office later tweeted: "Two police officers shot: If you are inclined to do so, say a prayer for our two #JSO officers that have been shot."

No further details were available. The Twitter feed said: *"We will update as soon as we can."

____

11:30 p.m.

Florida authorities say two Kissimmee police officers have been shot.

The Kissimmee Police Department says via its official Twitter site Friday night that the officers were shot in the area of Palmway and Cypress.

No further information was immediately available.

Kissimmee is about 23 miles (37.01 kilometers) south of Orlando.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/18/2017 9:33:00 PM (GMT -7:00)