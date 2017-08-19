The Latest: Florida authorities say 2 police officers shot

The Latest: Florida authorities say 2 police officers shotPosted: Updated:
3 Spokane Valley children killed in Alberta crash
HANNA, Alberta - Three Spokane Valley children were killed in a car crash in Alberta earlier this week. RCMP in Hanna, Alberta responded to the crash on Wednesday evening near the intersection of Highway 36 and 570. Investigation shows an SUV traveling westbound on Highway 570 collided with a semi-truck traveling south on Highway 36. The driver and the adult passenger of the SUV were taken to a Calgary hospital.>>
Good Samaritans save woman from verbal attack on Centennial Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. - Evanlene Melting Tallow wanted to hit the centennial trail for a bike ride and train for her next cycling event. When she got to the end of the trail near Argonne road in Spokane Valley, what happened next left her in shock. "He looked up and as soon as he seen me oh my gosh he started yelling at me started calling me a C*** and telling me to learn English and go back where I came from and a piece of dirt and all this other>>
Court documents in fatal downtown Spokane shooting: 'Oh my God, I thought the safety was on'
SPOKANE, Wash. - The 16-year-old boy who shot and killed a man inside a car in downtown Spokane this week thought the safety of the gun was on, according to newly released court documents. Spokane Police were called to a reported shooting in downtown on Tuesday near Washington and Spokane Falls Boulevard.>>
Local actor charged with attempted murder after baseball bat attack
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of Attempted Murder after Spokane Police say he beat a woman with a baseball bat Wednesday night made his first court appearance on Thursday. 41-year-old Jeremy Lindholm showed no emotion as a judge handed down a $100,000 bond on Thursday. Lindholm is a local actor whose most recent work includes a role in the Twin Peaks reboot.>>
If you received an annoying robocall offering a free cruise, you might be entitled to at least $300, possibly $900
NEW YORK - Have you received an annoying robocall saying you won a free cruise? That phone call could get you up to $900 thanks for a recent class action lawsuit. The lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group (RMG), a third-party travel agency, made pre-recorded robocalls from July 2009 to March 2014 offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line.>>
How to get free eclipse glasses
ATHOL, Idaho - With the total solar eclipse just days away, many people are scrambling to find a pair of glasses to safely watch the once-in-a-lifetime event. But the hot commodity is almost nowhere to be found in the Inland Northwest, except at Silverwood Theme Park. Silverwood has 3,000 pairs of glasses. The first 200 people in the park get a free pair, the remaining 2,800 will be sold for $6 each. Glasses are only given to people who buy an admission ticket.>>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, August 18th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, August 18th.>>
Thief steals 30k worth of jewelry while family is away on vacation
SPOKANE, Wash. - Matthew Kelly and his family were on vacation last week. But it was cut short after they got a phone call that no homeowner wants to get when they were away. "He said that the doors were open to the house and we immediately told them to call the police," said Kelly. Kelly's girlfriend's father did just that, having deputies clear the house to see if anyone was inside. Thankfully there wasn't, but a lot of personal items were>>
The Latest: Florida authorities say 2 police officers shot
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on police officers shot in Florida (all times local): 12:30 a.m. Authorities in northern Florida say two police officers have been shot in Jacksonsville. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on its official Twitter site that two police officers were shot in the west side of the city. The Sheriff's Office later tweeted: "Two police officers shot: If you are inclined to do so, say a prayer for our two #JSO officers that have been>>
Seahawks DE Bennett sits again during national anthem
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett sat during the national anthem for the second straight game of the preseason. Bennett was alone sitting on the Seahawks bench during the "Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday night's preseason game against Minnesota. But teammates showed support for Bennett with center Justin Britt standing alongside with his hand on Bennett's shoulder. Defensive back Jeremy Lane>>
KHQ gets results after mother of boy with leukemia's returns are rejected
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Back to school shopping can be difficult for any mom but one Spokane Valley mom is having a real problem. Kim Rehkow's 11-year-old son Cameron has leukemia and is constantly changing clothing size. Recently, she bought clothes at the Spokane Valley JCPenney, got the receipt and ultimately had to return the items. The two shirts she wanted to return are worth about $40. She's made JCPenney .>>
How to get free eclipse glasses
ATHOL, Idaho - With the total solar eclipse just days away, many people are scrambling to find a pair of glasses to safely watch the once-in-a-lifetime event. But the hot commodity is almost nowhere to be found in the Inland Northwest, except at Silverwood Theme Park. Silverwood has 3,000 pairs of glasses. The first 200 people in the park get a free pair, the remaining 2,800 will be sold for $6 each. Glasses are only given to people who buy an admission ticket.>>
Confederate monuments defaced near Vancouver, Washington
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (AP) - Former highway markers honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis were defaced at a park named for Davis north of Vancouver, Washington. The Columbian reported Friday one of the two markers on private land near Ridgefield was covered with black tar or paint and the other was covered in a red substance sometime in the overnight hours Thursday. Jefferson Davis Park is maintained by the Sons of>>
Coeur d'Alene Police shut down neighborhood problem house
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Members of the Coeur d'Alene Police Department's Community Action Team served a search warrant Friday to a residence located on East Foster Avenue after receiving complaints from neighbors about suspected drug use, drug sales, thefts in the area, suspicious people, and constant stop-and-go traffic. Law enforcement arrested the man living at the home for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.>>
Monument Hill Fire now 85% contained
QUINCY, Wash. - UPDATE: One home has been lost along with several other outbuilding in the Monument Hill Fire. The good news is that all evacuations have been downgraded to level 1.>>
Motorcyclist shot driving on Highway 395 near Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - Police are investigating a shooting on State Route 395 north of Pasco involving a motorcycle rider. Officers say it happened around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. Police say they got a call about man on a motorcycle who had been shot in the leg on 395 near the King City truck stop. Paramedics took him to Lourdes in Pasco to be treated. There is no information on his condition at this hour. Three other men who were also riding>>
