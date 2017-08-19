Thief steals 30k worth of jewelry while family is away on vacation

Matthew Kelly and his family were on vacation last week.

But it was cut short after they got a phone call that no homeowner wants to get when they were away.

"He said that the doors were open to the house and we immediately told them to call the police," said Kelly.

Kelly's girlfriend's father did just that, having deputies clear the house to see if anyone was inside. Thankfully there wasn't, but a lot of personal items were stolen along with a mess to clean up.

"They found where he went into the bedroom and was rummaging through everything we had in there found little boxes of jewelry we had went through hope chests and found all the jewelry underneath," said Kelly.

In total he took $30,000 worth of jewelry, as well as several other items including solar panels for camping, camera's and a pair binoculars.

But what this thief didn't know was that he was caught on camera arriving and leaving the house.

Kelly says he believes they were in a black Toyota tundra pick-up truck with a red beach chair in the back.

He was in the house for a total of 40 minutes before driving off.

What was strange about this break-in wasn't the way he got in but it's what he didn't take like iPads and computers.

Matthew hopes that this person will be caught.

“I think if people are out looking for this vehicle its more likely to happen that we'll find this vehicle."

If you have any information about this Black Toyota Tundra or the people responsible for this break in you're asked to call crime check.