Former soldier sentenced for videotaping rape of 2-year-old

A former Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier was sentenced to 20 years in prison for videotaping himself raping a 2-year-old child with autism.

The News Tribune reports 42-year-old Luis Alberto Morales was sentenced on Friday. He will have lifetime supervision after he is released and must register as a sex offender.

Morales pleaded guilty in May to producing child pornography after federal prosecutors dropped a charge of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor.

Morales' estranged wife found videos on his cell phone showing the rape in August 2016 and showed them to Army Military Police.

Prosecutors said the mother was in the hospital when Morales raped the child.

