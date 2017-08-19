The Latest: Conservative activists leave Boston Common rally

The Latest: Conservative activists leave Boston Common rallyPosted: Updated:
How to get free eclipse glasses
ATHOL, Idaho - With the total solar eclipse just days away, many people are scrambling to find a pair of glasses to safely watch the once-in-a-lifetime event. But the hot commodity is almost nowhere to be found in the Inland Northwest, except at Silverwood Theme Park. Silverwood has 3,000 pairs of glasses. The first 200 people in the park get a free pair, the remaining 2,800 will be sold for $6 each. Glasses are only given to people who buy an admission ticket.>>
3 Spokane Valley children killed in Alberta crash
HANNA, Alberta - Three Spokane Valley children were killed in a car crash in Alberta earlier this week. RCMP in Hanna, Alberta responded to the crash on Wednesday evening near the intersection of Highway 36 and 570. Investigation shows an SUV traveling westbound on Highway 570 collided with a semi-truck traveling south on Highway 36. The driver and the adult passenger of the SUV were taken to a Calgary hospital.>>
Coeur d'Alene Police shut down neighborhood problem house
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Members of the Coeur d'Alene Police Department's Community Action Team served a search warrant Friday to a residence located on East Foster Avenue after receiving complaints from neighbors about suspected drug use, drug sales, thefts in the area, suspicious people, and constant stop-and-go traffic. Law enforcement arrested the man living at the home for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.>>
KHQ gets results after mother of boy with leukemia's returns are rejected
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Back to school shopping can be difficult for any mom but one Spokane Valley mom is having a real problem. Kim Rehkow's 11-year-old son Cameron has leukemia and is constantly changing clothing size. Recently, she bought clothes at the Spokane Valley JCPenney, got the receipt and ultimately had to return the items. The two shirts she wanted to return are worth about $40. She's made JCPenney .>>
Motorcyclist shot driving on Highway 395 near Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - Police are investigating a shooting on State Route 395 north of Pasco involving a motorcycle rider. Officers say it happened around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. Police say they got a call about man on a motorcycle who had been shot in the leg on 395 near the King City truck stop. Paramedics took him to Lourdes in Pasco to be treated. There is no information on his condition at this hour. Three other men who were also riding>>
Thief steals 30k worth of jewelry while family is away on vacation
SPOKANE, Wash. - Matthew Kelly and his family were on vacation last week. But it was cut short after they got a phone call that no homeowner wants to get when they were away. "He said that the doors were open to the house and we immediately told them to call the police," said Kelly. Kelly's girlfriend's father did just that, having deputies clear the house to see if anyone was inside. Thankfully there wasn't, but a lot of personal items were>>
Coeur d'Alene Police investigating after dead man found on Potlatch Hill Road near overpass
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was found near the Interstate 90 overpass on Potlatch Hill Road early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the report of a dead man lying in the road around 1:40 a.m. The man, later identified as Dennis Michael Williams, appeared to have fallen from I-90 onto Potlatch Hill Road below.>>
After near head-on crash, Spokane driver tells Kootenai County deputies he's 'too drunk'
Early Saturday morning, just after 2 a.m., Kootenai County deputies and Idaho State Police troopers were notified of a wrong way driver on I-90, near milepost 10. An ISP trooper with a prisoner in custody traveling to the jail reported he had nearly been hit head on by a car headed the wrong way on the interstate, going westbound in eastbound lanes.>>
Tribes hope for renewal in solar eclipse; not all will watch
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - American Indian tribes nationwide will be observing the eclipse in similar and not-so-similar ways. Some will ignore Monday's passing of the moon over the sun. Others might watch while praying for an anticipated renewal. Those in prime viewing spots are welcoming visitors with storytelling, food and celebration.>>
Woman stuck in swimming pool turns to Facebook for help
EPPING, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out. Sixty-one-year-old Leslie Kahn was swimming in her pool Aug. 11 when the ladder broke, leaving her stranded. She said she didn't have the strength to pull herself. No one else was home and her cellphone was inside.>>
Schools in eclipse's path seize on ready-made science lesson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons while others chose to take the day off. The North Kansas City school district will experience a total blackout during Monday's eclipse. It's planning age-specific activities for its 20,000 students and staff.>>
The Latest: Conservative activists leave Boston Common rally
Participants have left the location of a conservative activist rally, leaving behind thousands of counterprotesters. Dozens of rallygoers had gathered on the Boston Common on Saturday, but then left shortly after the event was getting underway.>>
Powerball players have chance at $535 million jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Powerball players will hold their breath as numbers are drawn for one of the nation's biggest lottery jackpots. The numbers for an estimated $535 million jackpot will be drawn Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time. The prize has grown so large because no one has matched all six balls in more than two months, so the jackpot has grown after every drawing.>>
The lore and lure of eclipses: Blood, sex and some snacking
WASHINGTON (AP) - It's not just the skies that get dark when there's a total solar eclipse. So do we. Modern science explains that the sun disappears because the moon is passing in front of it. But before that, people had to come up with reasons for what was happening in the sky. Some of them weren't exactly bedtime stories.>>
Your guide to Eclipse watch parties in the Inland Northwest
KHQ.COM - Your guide to all the eclipse viewing parties in the Inland Northwest from Spokane to North Idaho to the Tri-cities, we have you covered! If you haven't been able to snag a pair of eclipse glasses, you may be in luck. Many of the places offering eclipse viewing glasses are also handing out FREE eclipse glasses on a first come, first serve basis.>>
Former soldier sentenced for videotaping rape of 2-year-old
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A former Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier was sentenced to 20 years in prison for videotaping himself raping a 2-year-old child with autism.>>
