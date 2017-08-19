After near head-on crash, Spokane driver tells Kootenai County deputies he's 'too drunk'

Early Saturday morning, just after 2 a.m., Kootenai County deputies and Idaho State Police troopers were notified of a wrong way driver on I-90, near milepost 10. An ISP trooper with a prisoner in custody traveling to the jail reported he had nearly been hit head on by a car headed the wrong way on the interstate, going westbound in eastbound lanes.

Deputies and troopers responded to the area and began shutting down the eastbound on-ramps as the silver Mercedes coupe approached at freeway speeds. Deputies were able to get the car to stop three miles after he had been spotted, at milepost 7.

The driver was identified as 46-year-old Shannon M. Defrance of Spokane. He immediately told deputies that he was "too drunk to be driving. Following field sobriety tests, Defrance was arrested for suspicion of DUI, with a blood alcohol content nearly two times the legal limit.

Defrance had two prior convictions for driving under the influence. He was booked into Kootenai County Jail for a felony charge of DUI. He was also booked on a misdemeanor charge of driving on an invalid driver's license.