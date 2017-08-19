Coeur d'Alene Police investigating after dead man found on Potlatch Hill Road near overpass

Police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was found near the Interstate 90 overpass on Potlatch Hill Road early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the report of a dead man lying in the road around 1:40 a.m. The man, later identified as Dennis Michael Williams, appeared to have fallen from I-90 onto Potlatch Hill Road below. Detectives with the Coeur d'Alene Police Department were called to the scene and are investigating the circumstances of Williams' death.

Police say Williams is from the Coeur d'Alene area and recently moved to Thompson Falls, Montana. The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available Saturday.