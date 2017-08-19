Monument Hill Fire burning northeast of Quincy now fully contain - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Monument Hill Fire burning northeast of Quincy now fully contained

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
QUINCY, Wash. -

Firefighters say the Monument Hill Fire, which burned about 6,000 northeast of Quincy is fully contained as of Saturday morning, but fire crews will remain fire lines all day Saturday checking for hot spots. Local fire crews will monitor the area in the days to come.

The Monument Hill Fire broke out Wednesday evening about 6 miles northeast of the town of Quincy in Grant County. Local firefighters initially fought the fire before state mobilization was approved and resources from across the state came to relieve local firefighters on Thursday.

Agencies from local to federal levels fought the fire over the past three days, including the Bureau of Land Management, Washington Department of Natural Resources, and county fire agencies locally and statewide. 

Fire crews say three homes were lost in the fire as well as multiple outbuildings, vehicles, farm equipment and power poles. One firefighter was injured while working on the fire lines.

Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones released a statement Saturday thanking firefighters for their hard work and asking the community to pray for the families that lost homes in the blaze.

"Please also join me in praying for those families who lost their homes. Pray for their recovery and pray for them to find peace during what must be a very stressful time. May they be surrounded by the love of their community as they begin to rebuild," Jones said.

Firefighters say the cause of the 6,225 acres wildfire is still under investigation, but that it was likely human caused.

