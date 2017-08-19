Firefighters extinguish suspicious brush fire behind Spokane apa - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Firefighters extinguish suspicious brush fire behind Spokane apartment complex

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Firefighter were investigating the cause of a small brush fire behind a Spokane apartment complex Saturday afternoon. 

Crews were called to a brush fire behind the Deer Run Apartment complex Nevada and Westview Ct. around 12:30 p.m. Responding firefighters were able to get the fire knocked down quickly and keep it from spreading to the nearby apartment building. The fire burned about an acre before it was brought under control.

Fire crews were on scene Saturday monitoring the fire and putting out any potential hot spots or flare ups.

Investigators are calling the fire suspicious and are still working to determine what cause the fire.

Additional information was not immediately available Saturday. As we learn more, we will update this story.

