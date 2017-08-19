Washington state waitress confesses to skimming $30,000

A Washington state waitress has confessed to skimming about $30,000 from a restaurant throughout the course of nine years.

The Kitsap Sun reports the Madison Diner waitress was caught after new restaurant owners installed sales software on the registers.

The 26-year-old told a Bainbridge Island Police detective the money helped fuel a gambling addiction.

She was charged on Wednesday with first-degree theft. Prosecutors added an aggravator to the charge for the waitress being in a position of trust. If convicted of the theft and the aggravator, the judge would be able to hand down a longer sentence than outlined in state law.

Prosecutors accuse the waitress of pocketing all or some of the money from cash-paying customers and then canceling or modifying their bills.

___

Information from: Kitsap Sun, http://www.kitsapsun.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)