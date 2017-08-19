Police: Officer opens fire after driver rams cruiser

Officials say a western Washington state police officer opened fire after the driver of a stolen vehicle rammed the officer's cruiser, and police later arrested a male with a possible gunshot wound to the arm.

Police in Federal Way say the incident began late Friday night when an officer noticed an occupied, suspicious car in a parking lot.

Police tell KOMO-TV that the driver saw the officer and sped up, hitting the cruiser, and the officer fired once.

A 16-year-old Seattle girl was detained while other occupants of the vehicle got out and ran. Police searched the area and took into custody the male with an apparent gunshot wound.

The officer, who wasn't injured, was placed on paid administrative leave.

