Local Craigslist ad offers 'free Cadillac with purchase' of $2.500 eclipse glasses

As you may have heard, eclipse glasses are getting harder and harder to come by. As we get closer and closer to Monday's total solar eclipse, demand for solar eclipse glasses has skyrocketed in stores and online. Most stores we've contacted have reported being sold out of the eclipse glasses, so your best bet now is to grab a pair at a local viewing party.

If you're still looking for a coveted pair of shades though, one Coeur d'Alene man is hoping he has an offer you can't refuse.

Darren posted an ad on Craigslist Friday offering a free Cadillac with purchase of eclipse glasses. The 2003 Deville has 96,000 miles and is in good shape according to the ad. Together the glasses and car will run you $2,500.

Darren told KHQ by email that he posted the ad as a joke Friday and hasn't gotten a lot of interest, but he's hoping capitalizing on the recent eclipse craze will help him sell his car. "I just wanted to sell the Caddie!" Darren wrote.

Does $2,500 for glasses and a car sound like a steal to you? You can see the original ad here: https://spokane.craigslist.org/for/d/eclipse-glasses-in-stock-free/6269122691.html