Local Craigslist ad offers 'free Cadillac with purchase' of $2.5 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Local Craigslist ad offers 'free Cadillac with purchase' of $2.500 eclipse glasses

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
Photo: Screen grab Photo: Screen grab
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

As you may have heard, eclipse glasses are getting harder and harder to come by. As we get closer and closer to Monday's total solar eclipse, demand for solar eclipse glasses has skyrocketed in stores and online. Most stores we've contacted have reported being sold out of the eclipse glasses, so your best bet now is to grab a pair at a local viewing party.

If you're still looking for a coveted pair of shades though, one Coeur d'Alene man is hoping he has an offer you can't refuse. 

Darren posted an ad on Craigslist Friday offering a free Cadillac with purchase of eclipse glasses. The 2003 Deville has 96,000 miles and is in good shape according to the ad. Together the glasses and car will run you $2,500.

Darren told KHQ by email that he posted the ad as a joke Friday and hasn't gotten a lot of interest, but he's hoping capitalizing on the recent eclipse craze will help him sell his car. "I just wanted to sell the Caddie!" Darren wrote.

Does $2,500 for glasses and a car sound like a steal to you? You can see the original ad here: https://spokane.craigslist.org/for/d/eclipse-glasses-in-stock-free/6269122691.html

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman stuck in swimming pool turns to Facebook for help

    Woman stuck in swimming pool turns to Facebook for help

    Saturday, August 19 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-08-19 17:59:35 GMT

    EPPING, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out. Sixty-one-year-old Leslie Kahn was swimming in her pool Aug. 11 when the ladder broke, leaving her stranded. She said she didn't have the strength to pull herself. No one else was home and her cellphone was inside.

    >>

    EPPING, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out. Sixty-one-year-old Leslie Kahn was swimming in her pool Aug. 11 when the ladder broke, leaving her stranded. She said she didn't have the strength to pull herself. No one else was home and her cellphone was inside.

    >>

  • How to get free eclipse glasses

    How to get free eclipse glasses

    Friday, August 18 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-08-19 01:43:18 GMT

    ATHOL, Idaho - With the total solar eclipse just days away, many people are scrambling to find a pair of glasses to safely watch the once-in-a-lifetime event. But the hot commodity is almost nowhere to be found in the Inland Northwest, except at Silverwood Theme Park. Silverwood has 3,000 pairs of glasses. The first 200 people in the park get a free pair, the remaining 2,800 will be sold for $6 each. Glasses are only given to people who buy an admission ticket. 

    >>

    ATHOL, Idaho - With the total solar eclipse just days away, many people are scrambling to find a pair of glasses to safely watch the once-in-a-lifetime event. But the hot commodity is almost nowhere to be found in the Inland Northwest, except at Silverwood Theme Park. Silverwood has 3,000 pairs of glasses. The first 200 people in the park get a free pair, the remaining 2,800 will be sold for $6 each. Glasses are only given to people who buy an admission ticket. 

    >>

  • 3 Spokane Valley children killed in Alberta crash

    3 Spokane Valley children killed in Alberta crash

    Friday, August 18 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-08-18 20:49:08 GMT

    HANNA, Alberta - Three Spokane Valley children were killed in a car crash in Alberta earlier this week.  RCMP in Hanna, Alberta responded to the crash on Wednesday evening near the intersection of Highway 36 and 570. Investigation shows an SUV traveling westbound on Highway 570 collided with a semi-truck traveling south on Highway 36. The driver and the adult passenger of the SUV were taken to a Calgary hospital. 

    >>

    HANNA, Alberta - Three Spokane Valley children were killed in a car crash in Alberta earlier this week.  RCMP in Hanna, Alberta responded to the crash on Wednesday evening near the intersection of Highway 36 and 570. Investigation shows an SUV traveling westbound on Highway 570 collided with a semi-truck traveling south on Highway 36. The driver and the adult passenger of the SUV were taken to a Calgary hospital. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Local Craigslist ad offers 'free Cadillac with purchase' of $2.500 eclipse glasses

    Local Craigslist ad offers 'free Cadillac with purchase' of $2.500 eclipse glasses

    Saturday, August 19 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-08-19 23:49:22 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - As you may have heard, eclipse glasses are getting harder and harder to come by. As we get closer and closer to Monday's total solar eclipse, demand for solar eclipse glasses has skyrocketed in stores and online. Most stores we've contacted have reported being sold out of the eclipse glasses, so your best bet now is to grab a pair at a local viewing party.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - As you may have heard, eclipse glasses are getting harder and harder to come by. As we get closer and closer to Monday's total solar eclipse, demand for solar eclipse glasses has skyrocketed in stores and online. Most stores we've contacted have reported being sold out of the eclipse glasses, so your best bet now is to grab a pair at a local viewing party.

    >>

  • Police: Officer opens fire after driver rams cruiser

    Police: Officer opens fire after driver rams cruiser

    Saturday, August 19 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-08-19 23:27:35 GMT

    FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) - Officials say a western Washington state police officer opened fire after the driver of a stolen vehicle rammed the officer's cruiser, and police later arrested a male with a possible gunshot wound to the arm. Police in Federal Way say the incident began late Friday night when an officer noticed an occupied, suspicious car in a parking lot.

    >>

    FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) - Officials say a western Washington state police officer opened fire after the driver of a stolen vehicle rammed the officer's cruiser, and police later arrested a male with a possible gunshot wound to the arm. Police in Federal Way say the incident began late Friday night when an officer noticed an occupied, suspicious car in a parking lot.

    >>

  • Idaho auctions 59 Priest Lake lots for $29 million

    Idaho auctions 59 Priest Lake lots for $29 million

    Saturday, August 19 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-08-19 22:52:54 GMT

    PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - The Idaho Department of Lands reports it auctioned 59 state-owned lakefront lots on Priest Lake on Friday and Saturday in Coeur d'Alene. The land sales generated $29,066,040 for the endowment funds that support public schools.

    >>

    PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - The Idaho Department of Lands reports it auctioned 59 state-owned lakefront lots on Priest Lake on Friday and Saturday in Coeur d'Alene. The land sales generated $29,066,040 for the endowment funds that support public schools.

    >>
    •   