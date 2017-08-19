2 dead in small plane crash near Oregon eclipse viewing site

2 dead in small plane crash near Oregon eclipse viewing sitePosted: Updated:
Woman stuck in swimming pool turns to Facebook for help
EPPING, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out. Sixty-one-year-old Leslie Kahn was swimming in her pool Aug. 11 when the ladder broke, leaving her stranded. She said she didn't have the strength to pull herself. No one else was home and her cellphone was inside.>>
How to get free eclipse glasses
ATHOL, Idaho - With the total solar eclipse just days away, many people are scrambling to find a pair of glasses to safely watch the once-in-a-lifetime event. But the hot commodity is almost nowhere to be found in the Inland Northwest, except at Silverwood Theme Park. Silverwood has 3,000 pairs of glasses. The first 200 people in the park get a free pair, the remaining 2,800 will be sold for $6 each. Glasses are only given to people who buy an admission ticket.>>
Former soldier sentenced for videotaping rape of 2-year-old
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A former Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier was sentenced to 20 years in prison for videotaping himself raping a 2-year-old child with autism.>>
3 Spokane Valley children killed in Alberta crash
HANNA, Alberta - Three Spokane Valley children were killed in a car crash in Alberta earlier this week. RCMP in Hanna, Alberta responded to the crash on Wednesday evening near the intersection of Highway 36 and 570. Investigation shows an SUV traveling westbound on Highway 570 collided with a semi-truck traveling south on Highway 36. The driver and the adult passenger of the SUV were taken to a Calgary hospital.>>
Coeur d'Alene Police shut down neighborhood problem house
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Members of the Coeur d'Alene Police Department's Community Action Team served a search warrant Friday to a residence located on East Foster Avenue after receiving complaints from neighbors about suspected drug use, drug sales, thefts in the area, suspicious people, and constant stop-and-go traffic. Law enforcement arrested the man living at the home for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.>>
Coeur d'Alene Police investigating after dead man found on Potlatch Hill Road near overpass
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was found near the Interstate 90 overpass on Potlatch Hill Road early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the report of a dead man lying in the road around 1:40 a.m. The man, later identified as Dennis Michael Williams, appeared to have fallen from I-90 onto Potlatch Hill Road below.>>
Washington State University hosts anti-racism rally
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University hosted a rally against racism Saturday on their campus in Pullman. It was one of several rallies across the nation held over the weekend in response to violent clashes between white nationalists groups and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va., last weekend. One person died in those protests after a car slammed into a crowd of demonstrators.>>
Local Craigslist ad offers 'free Cadillac with purchase' of $2,500 eclipse glasses
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - As you may have heard, eclipse glasses are getting harder and harder to come by. As we get closer and closer to Monday's total solar eclipse, demand for solar eclipse glasses has skyrocketed in stores and online. Most stores we've contacted have reported being sold out of the eclipse glasses, so your best bet now is to grab a pair at a local viewing party.>>
2 dead in small plane crash near Oregon eclipse viewing site
MADRAS, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say two people died in a small plane crash near a central Oregon airport where people are gathering to view the solar eclipse. The Central Oregon Emergency Information Network says the pilot and a passenger were killed in the crash about 2 p.m. Saturday about a mile south of Madras Municipal Airport.>>
Police: Officer opens fire after driver rams cruiser
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) - Officials say a western Washington state police officer opened fire after the driver of a stolen vehicle rammed the officer's cruiser, and police later arrested a male with a possible gunshot wound to the arm. Police in Federal Way say the incident began late Friday night when an officer noticed an occupied, suspicious car in a parking lot.>>
Idaho auctions 59 Priest Lake lots for $29 million
PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - The Idaho Department of Lands reports it auctioned 59 state-owned lakefront lots on Priest Lake on Friday and Saturday in Coeur d'Alene. The land sales generated $29,066,040 for the endowment funds that support public schools.>>
Washington state waitress confesses to skimming $30,000
PORT ORCHARD, Wash (AP) - A Washington state waitress has confessed to skimming about $30,000 from a restaurant throughout the course of nine years. The Kitsap Sun reports the Madison Diner waitress was caught after new restaurant owners installed sales software on the registers. The 26-year-old told a Bainbridge Island Police detective the money helped fuel a gambling addiction.>>
Firefighters extinguish suspicious brush fire behind Spokane apartment complex
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighter were investigating the cause of a small brush fire behind a Spokane apartment complex Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to a brush fire behind the Deer Run Apartment complex Nevada and Westview Ct. around 12:30 p.m. Responding firefighters were able to get the fire knocked down quickly and keep it from spreading to the nearby apartment building.>>
Monument Hill Fire burning northeast of Quincy now fully contained
QUINCY, Wash. - Firefighters say the Monument Hill Fire, which burned about 6,000 northeast of Quincy is fully contained as of Saturday morning, but fire crews will remain fire lines all day Saturday checking for hot spots. Local fire crews will monitor the area in the days to come. The Monument Hill Fire broke out Wednesday evening about 6 miles northeast of the town of Quincy in Grant County.>>
Coeur d'Alene Police investigating after dead man found on Potlatch Hill Road near overpass
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was found near the Interstate 90 overpass on Potlatch Hill Road early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the report of a dead man lying in the road around 1:40 a.m. The man, later identified as Dennis Michael Williams, appeared to have fallen from I-90 onto Potlatch Hill Road below.>>
After near head-on crash, Spokane driver tells Kootenai County deputies he's 'too drunk'
Early Saturday morning, just after 2 a.m., Kootenai County deputies and Idaho State Police troopers were notified of a wrong way driver on I-90, near milepost 10. An ISP trooper with a prisoner in custody traveling to the jail reported he had nearly been hit head on by a car headed the wrong way on the interstate, going westbound in eastbound lanes.>>
