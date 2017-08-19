Washington State University hosts anti-racism rally - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Washington State University hosts anti-racism rally

PULLMAN, Wash. -

Washington State University hosted a rally against racism Saturday on their campus in Pullman. It was one of several rallies across the nation held over the weekend in response to violent clashes between white nationalists groups and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va., last weekend. One person died in those protests after a car slammed into a crowd of demonstrators.

The March Against White Supremacy at WSU included a march on Cougar Way before gathering outside Beasley Coliseum to hear speakers.

Organizers say the rally was organized to express frustration with the university for allowing white supremacist speakers on campus. 

"We the students of Washington State University are frustrated and disappointed with our educational institution. Throughout the past year and recently, students known for hate-speech, white supremacy affiliations and intolerance of minorities were allowed to advocate for their ideals on campus. In hopes of getting our voices heard and considered for future implementations in the school policies, we are marching peacefully on campus," organizers wrote in a statement.

 

"We demand policies that support students of color and give no room for white supremacy and racism through harsh consequences similarly to other universities nationwide."

The rally remained peaceful and Pullman Police escorted the participants during the march. 

In all a couple of hundred marchers participated.

There were no reports of counter-protesters at the rally.  

