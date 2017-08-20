Eclipse eve: Millions converge across US to see sun go dark

Eclipse eve: Millions converge across US to see sun go darkPosted: Updated:
Woman stuck in swimming pool turns to Facebook for help
EPPING, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out. Sixty-one-year-old Leslie Kahn was swimming in her pool Aug. 11 when the ladder broke, leaving her stranded. She said she didn't have the strength to pull herself. No one else was home and her cellphone was inside.>>
Coeur d'Alene Police investigating after dead man found on Potlatch Hill Road near overpass
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was found near the Interstate 90 overpass on Potlatch Hill Road early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the report of a dead man lying in the road around 1:40 a.m. The man, later identified as Dennis Michael Williams, appeared to have fallen from I-90 onto Potlatch Hill Road below.>>
How to get free eclipse glasses
ATHOL, Idaho - With the total solar eclipse just days away, many people are scrambling to find a pair of glasses to safely watch the once-in-a-lifetime event. But the hot commodity is almost nowhere to be found in the Inland Northwest, except at Silverwood Theme Park. Silverwood has 3,000 pairs of glasses. The first 200 people in the park get a free pair, the remaining 2,800 will be sold for $6 each. Glasses are only given to people who buy an admission ticket.>>
Former soldier sentenced for videotaping rape of 2-year-old
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A former Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier was sentenced to 20 years in prison for videotaping himself raping a 2-year-old child with autism.>>
Local Craigslist ad offers 'free Cadillac with purchase' of $2,500 eclipse glasses
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - As you may have heard, eclipse glasses are getting harder and harder to come by. As we get closer and closer to Monday's total solar eclipse, demand for solar eclipse glasses has skyrocketed in stores and online. Most stores we've contacted have reported being sold out of the eclipse glasses, so your best bet now is to grab a pair at a local viewing party.>>
Washington state waitress confesses to skimming $30,000
PORT ORCHARD, Wash (AP) - A Washington state waitress has confessed to skimming about $30,000 from a restaurant throughout the course of nine years. The Kitsap Sun reports the Madison Diner waitress was caught after new restaurant owners installed sales software on the registers. The 26-year-old told a Bainbridge Island Police detective the money helped fuel a gambling addiction.>>
Police: 26 taken to hospitals after bus crash on Pennsylvania interstate
EASTON, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a bus flipped over after colliding with a tractor-trailer on a Pennsylvania interstate, sending more than two dozen people to hospitals. State police say the rig's front end collided with the rear of the bus around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 78 in Williams Township, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.>>
Publicist: Jerry Lewis, comedian , telethon host, dies at 91
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Jerry Lewis, the rubber-faced comedian and director whose fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies, has died. Publicist Candi Cazau says Lewis passed away Sunday morning of natural causes at age 91 in Las Vegas with his family by his side. Lewis first became a star in a duo with Dean Martin, entertaining audiences in nightclubs, on television and in the movies.>>
Officials: 26 bulldog puppies found in hot van at store
Animal welfare officials say more than two dozen puppies were found inside a hot van parked at a New Jersey store. Officials say the 26 English and French bulldogs appeared to be dehydrated when they were found Saturday outside Walmart in Garfield.>>
Eclipse eve: Millions converge across US to see sun go dark
Millions of Americans are converging on a narrow corridor stretching from Oregon to South Carolina to watch the moon blot out the midday sun Monday. It will be the first total solar eclipse to sweep coast-to-coast across the U.S. in 99 years. With 200 million people within a day's drive of the path of totality, towns and parks are bracing for monumental crowds. It's expected to be the most observed, most studied and most photographed eclipse ever.>>
After months of hype, Northwest braces for solar eclipse
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - After months of hype, it's almost here. The first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in the United States since 1918 is expected to draw up to a million people to Oregon, where the moon's shadow will first make landfall. Crowds have already begun clogging roadways, campgrounds and hotels for hundreds of miles, and a wildfire has forced evacuations in prime viewing areas.>>
National Guard arrives at fast-growing Montana wildfire
LOLO, Mont. (AP) - National Guard troops are now helping out at a rapidly growing wildfire in western Montana. The 155 soldiers who arrived Saturday will monitor 35 security checkpoints south of Missoula where an evacuation order is in place. The troops will relieve law enforcement officers, freeing them up so they can return to other duties.>>
Washington State University hosts anti-racism rally
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University hosted a rally against racism Saturday on their campus in Pullman. It was one of several rallies across the nation held over the weekend in response to violent clashes between white nationalists groups and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va., last weekend. One person died in those protests after a car slammed into a crowd of demonstrators.>>
Local Craigslist ad offers 'free Cadillac with purchase' of $2,500 eclipse glasses
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - As you may have heard, eclipse glasses are getting harder and harder to come by. As we get closer and closer to Monday's total solar eclipse, demand for solar eclipse glasses has skyrocketed in stores and online. Most stores we've contacted have reported being sold out of the eclipse glasses, so your best bet now is to grab a pair at a local viewing party.>>
2 dead in small plane crash near Oregon eclipse viewing site
MADRAS, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say two people died in a small plane crash near a central Oregon airport where people are gathering to view the solar eclipse. The Central Oregon Emergency Information Network says the pilot and a passenger were killed in the crash about 2 p.m. Saturday about a mile south of Madras Municipal Airport.>>
Police: Officer opens fire after driver rams cruiser
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) - Officials say a western Washington state police officer opened fire after the driver of a stolen vehicle rammed the officer's cruiser, and police later arrested a male with a possible gunshot wound to the arm. Police in Federal Way say the incident began late Friday night when an officer noticed an occupied, suspicious car in a parking lot.>>
