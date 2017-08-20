Police: 26 taken to hospitals after bus crash on Pennsylvania in - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police: 26 taken to hospitals after bus crash on Pennsylvania interstate

EASTON, Pa. -

Authorities say a bus flipped over after colliding with a tractor-trailer on a Pennsylvania interstate, sending more than two dozen people to hospitals.

State police say the rig's front end collided with the rear of the bus around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 78 in Williams Township, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

Police said the bus overturned and landed on its side, causing several injuries.

All 26 people on the small, private bus were taken to hospitals. St. Luke's University Health Network told The (Allentown) Morning Call three of eight people taken there were admitted with serious but not critical injuries. Lehigh Valley Health Network treated 10 patients for minor injuries.

A state police official says there was no immediate word on the bus' owner or where it was headed.

