US, Canada, Mexico pledge quick work to update NAFTA

WASHINGTON -

U.S., Canadian and Mexican negotiators are pledging to work quickly to update the North American Free Trade Agreement, a 23-year-old pact that President Donald Trump has called the worst trade deal in history.

Wrapping up the first round of NAFTA renegotiation talks Sunday, the three countries said they planned to meet again in Mexico Sept. 1-5, in Canada in late September and back in the United States in October.

They did not offer details on the substance of the five-day talks.

The negotiations are likely to prove contentious. U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer declared Wednesday that the United States "is not interested in a mere tweaking" of NAFTA and will seek an ambitious rewrite of a deal the Trump administration blames for hundreds of thousands of lost U.S. factory jobs.

