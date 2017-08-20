One couple's special eclipse plan in Spokane

What are you doing on the day of the eclipse? Most are probably just going to view it, but one couple wanted to make it extra special. They’re getting married in Spokane on Monday.

Ralph Fishburn is the officiant of the wedding. He’s done unique weddings before, including one at the start line of Bloomsday. This one will be one to remember too.

The couple is traveling from Hong Kong, where they work, to Spokane for the wedding. They’ll have the ceremony first and then they’ll watch the eclipse, of course, with their solar eclipse glasses on.

Fishburn says it’s a once in a lifetime occasion for more than one reason.

“This may be the only time you experience the eclipse. Those are two once in a lifetime things for a lot of people,” he says.