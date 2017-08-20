One couple's special eclipse plan in Spokane

One couple's special eclipse plan in SpokanePosted: Updated:
Woman stuck in swimming pool turns to Facebook for help
EPPING, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out. Sixty-one-year-old Leslie Kahn was swimming in her pool Aug. 11 when the ladder broke, leaving her stranded. She said she didn't have the strength to pull herself. No one else was home and her cellphone was inside.>>
How to get free eclipse glasses
ATHOL, Idaho - With the total solar eclipse just days away, many people are scrambling to find a pair of glasses to safely watch the once-in-a-lifetime event. But the hot commodity is almost nowhere to be found in the Inland Northwest, except at Silverwood Theme Park. Silverwood has 3,000 pairs of glasses. The first 200 people in the park get a free pair, the remaining 2,800 will be sold for $6 each. Glasses are only given to people who buy an admission ticket.>>
Coeur d'Alene Police investigating after dead man found on Potlatch Hill Road near overpass
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was found near the Interstate 90 overpass on Potlatch Hill Road early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the report of a dead man lying in the road around 1:40 a.m. The man, later identified as Dennis Michael Williams, appeared to have fallen from I-90 onto Potlatch Hill Road below.>>
After months of hype, Northwest braces for solar eclipse
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - After months of hype, it's almost here. The first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in the United States since 1918 is expected to draw up to a million people to Oregon, where the moon's shadow will first make landfall. Crowds have already begun clogging roadways, campgrounds and hotels for hundreds of miles, and a wildfire has forced evacuations in prime viewing areas.>>
Local Craigslist ad offers 'free Cadillac with purchase' of $2,500 eclipse glasses
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - As you may have heard, eclipse glasses are getting harder and harder to come by. As we get closer and closer to Monday's total solar eclipse, demand for solar eclipse glasses has skyrocketed in stores and online. Most stores we've contacted have reported being sold out of the eclipse glasses, so your best bet now is to grab a pair at a local viewing party.>>
Former soldier sentenced for videotaping rape of 2-year-old
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A former Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier was sentenced to 20 years in prison for videotaping himself raping a 2-year-old child with autism.>>
Security cameras catch stranger touching himself in Spokane woman's backyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - One family is absolutely shocked after what they found a man doing in their backyard. Denise says she was at home doing her nails, when her daughter Jenay took the dog outside to go to the bathroom. “The dog charged and chased something out of the yard,” she says. They noticed a shadow so they went to review the surveillance video.>>
One couple's special eclipse plan in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - What are you doing on the day of the eclipse? Most are probably just going to view it, but one couple wanted to make it extra special. They’re getting married in Spokane on Monday. Ralph Fishburn is the officiant of the wedding. He’s done unique weddings before, including one at the start line of Bloomsday.>>
US, Canada, Mexico pledge quick work to update NAFTA
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S., Canadian and Mexican negotiators are pledging to work quickly to update the North American Free Trade Agreement, a 23-year-old pact that President Donald Trump has called the worst trade deal in history. Wrapping up the first round of NAFTA renegotiation talks Sunday, the three countries said they planned to meet again in Mexico Sept. 1-5, in Canada in late September and back in the United States in October.>>
Prosecutors: Chicago slaying was part of sexual fantasy
CHICAGO (AP) - Prosecutors say the fatal stabbing of a hairstylist in Chicago was part of a sexual fantasy hatched online between a professor and university employee. An Illinois state prosecutor told an initial court hearing Sunday in Chicago that the plan was to kill someone and then for the two men to kill themselves.>>
Trump to address nation Monday on Afghanistan
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump plans to address the nation on his strategy for the war in Afghanistan. The White House says Trump will speak to the country on Monday at 9 p.m. EDT from Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia. Trump and his national security team met Friday at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland to reach agreement on a strategy.>>
Remembering the events of Ruby Ridge 25 years later
HAYDEN, Idaho - Ruby Ridge, nestled in the Selkirk Mountains was a place Randy Weaver, his wife Vicki, and their four children: Sammi, Sara, Rachael and Elishaba, called home. It was miles from society and a life they one knew in Iowa. But little did they know the federal government watched their every step. Federal agents kept a close eye on Randy and his family after they went to an Aryan Nations camp near Hayden Lake run by Richard Butler several times.>>
Police: 26 taken to hospitals after bus crash on Pennsylvania interstate
EASTON, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a bus flipped over after colliding with a tractor-trailer on a Pennsylvania interstate, sending more than two dozen people to hospitals. State police say the rig's front end collided with the rear of the bus around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 78 in Williams Township, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.>>
Publicist: Jerry Lewis, comedian , telethon host, dies at 91
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Jerry Lewis, the rubber-faced comedian and director whose fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies, has died. Publicist Candi Cazau says Lewis passed away Sunday morning of natural causes at age 91 in Las Vegas with his family by his side. Lewis first became a star in a duo with Dean Martin, entertaining audiences in nightclubs, on television and in the movies.>>
Officials: 26 bulldog puppies found in hot van at store
Animal welfare officials say more than two dozen puppies were found inside a hot van parked at a New Jersey store. Officials say the 26 English and French bulldogs appeared to be dehydrated when they were found Saturday outside Walmart in Garfield.>>
Eclipse eve: Millions converge across US to see sun go dark
Millions of Americans are converging on a narrow corridor stretching from Oregon to South Carolina to watch the moon blot out the midday sun Monday. It will be the first total solar eclipse to sweep coast-to-coast across the U.S. in 99 years. With 200 million people within a day's drive of the path of totality, towns and parks are bracing for monumental crowds. It's expected to be the most observed, most studied and most photographed eclipse ever.>>
