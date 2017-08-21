Dutch Bros. recalls eclipse glasses - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Dutch Bros. recalls eclipse glasses

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Dutch Bros is recalling solar eclipse glasses recently given away at their coffee stands. 

Late Sunday night the company posted the recall on their Facebook page, citing the certification of the glasses as the reason. The company said they purchased the glasses after receiving ISO compliance from the manufacturer, but later decided to issue the recall. 

"Further investigation has led us to question this certification. Your safety is of the utmost importance to us, so we are issuing this voluntary recall," it said. "Please return these glasses to the Dutch Bros Coffee location where you received them for a free drink of your choice--any drink, any size. We apologize for your inconvenience."

It is unclear exactly how many glasses were given away, but the chain has more than 260 locations in seven states, including Washington. 

The company stressed you should not use the glasses to view the eclipse and said you can return them for a free drink of your choice for the inconvenience. 

FULL STATEMENT: 

"SOLAR ECLIPSE GLASSES: SAFETY RECALL

Valued customers: Today Dutch Bros Coffee handed out eclipse glasses at many of our stands. We are now issuing a full voluntary recall of these glasses. We purchased these glasses after receiving certification of ISO compliance from the manufacturer. Further investigation has led us to question this certification. Your safety is of the utmost importance to us, so we are issuing this voluntary recall. 
If you received a pair of these glasses, DO NOT USE THEM TO VIEW THE ECLIPSE. Please return these glasses to the Dutch Bros Coffee location where you received them for a FREE DRINK of your choice--any drink, any size. We apologize for your inconvenience."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Security cameras catch stranger touching himself in Spokane woman's backyard

    Security cameras catch stranger touching himself in Spokane woman's backyard

    Sunday, August 20 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-08-21 00:27:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One family is absolutely shocked after what they found a man doing in their backyard. Denise says she was at home doing her nails, when her daughter Jenay took the dog outside to go to the bathroom. “The dog charged and chased something out of the yard,” she says. They noticed a shadow so they went to review the surveillance video. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One family is absolutely shocked after what they found a man doing in their backyard. Denise says she was at home doing her nails, when her daughter Jenay took the dog outside to go to the bathroom. “The dog charged and chased something out of the yard,” she says. They noticed a shadow so they went to review the surveillance video. 

    >>

  • WATCH: Eclipse 2017! Your guide to Eclipse watch parties in the Inland Northwest

    WATCH: Eclipse 2017! Your guide to Eclipse watch parties in the Inland Northwest

    Monday, August 21 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-08-21 15:52:37 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Your guide to all the eclipse viewing parties in the Inland Northwest from Spokane to North Idaho to the Tri-cities, we have you covered! If you haven't been able to snag a pair of eclipse glasses, you may be in luck. Many of the places offering eclipse viewing glasses are also handing out FREE eclipse glasses on a first come, first serve basis.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Your guide to all the eclipse viewing parties in the Inland Northwest from Spokane to North Idaho to the Tri-cities, we have you covered! If you haven't been able to snag a pair of eclipse glasses, you may be in luck. Many of the places offering eclipse viewing glasses are also handing out FREE eclipse glasses on a first come, first serve basis.

    >>

  • Dutch Bros. recalls eclipse glasses

    Dutch Bros. recalls eclipse glasses

    Monday, August 21 2017 9:50 AM EDT2017-08-21 13:50:39 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Dutch Bros is recalling solar eclipse glasses recently given away at their coffee stands.  Late Sunday night the company posted the recall on their Facebook page, citing the certification of the glasses as the reason. The company said they purchased the glasses after receiving ISO compliance from the manufacturer, but later decided to issue the recall.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Dutch Bros is recalling solar eclipse glasses recently given away at their coffee stands.  Late Sunday night the company posted the recall on their Facebook page, citing the certification of the glasses as the reason. The company said they purchased the glasses after receiving ISO compliance from the manufacturer, but later decided to issue the recall.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Police hunt suspected TV thief in 'I'm Broke Baby' T-shirt

    Police hunt suspected TV thief in 'I'm Broke Baby' T-shirt

    Monday, August 21 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-08-21 19:56:20 GMT

    LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - Police in suburban Kansas City are on the hunt for a man accused of stealing a TV while wearing a T-shirt with the phrase "I'm Broke Baby" on it. The Lee's Summit Police Department says on its Facebook page Monday that "yes, we realize his shirt is ironic!" A photo on the page shows the man wearing the black and white shirt, a matching ball cap and sunglasses. 

    >>

    LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - Police in suburban Kansas City are on the hunt for a man accused of stealing a TV while wearing a T-shirt with the phrase "I'm Broke Baby" on it. The Lee's Summit Police Department says on its Facebook page Monday that "yes, we realize his shirt is ironic!" A photo on the page shows the man wearing the black and white shirt, a matching ball cap and sunglasses. 

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Eclipse 2017!

    PHOTOS: Eclipse 2017!

    Monday, August 21 2017 1:57 PM EDT2017-08-21 17:57:24 GMT

    Everyone is talking about the eclipse, and we want to see your pictures!  Send us your photos by posting them on our Facebook page!  MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS

    >>

    Everyone is talking about the eclipse, and we want to see your pictures!  Send us your photos by posting them on our Facebook page!  MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS

    >>

  • WATCH: Eclipse 2017! Your guide to Eclipse watch parties in the Inland Northwest

    WATCH: Eclipse 2017! Your guide to Eclipse watch parties in the Inland Northwest

    Monday, August 21 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-08-21 15:52:37 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Your guide to all the eclipse viewing parties in the Inland Northwest from Spokane to North Idaho to the Tri-cities, we have you covered! If you haven't been able to snag a pair of eclipse glasses, you may be in luck. Many of the places offering eclipse viewing glasses are also handing out FREE eclipse glasses on a first come, first serve basis.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Your guide to all the eclipse viewing parties in the Inland Northwest from Spokane to North Idaho to the Tri-cities, we have you covered! If you haven't been able to snag a pair of eclipse glasses, you may be in luck. Many of the places offering eclipse viewing glasses are also handing out FREE eclipse glasses on a first come, first serve basis.

    >>
    •   