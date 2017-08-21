Dutch Bros. recalls eclipse glasses

Dutch Bros is recalling solar eclipse glasses recently given away at their coffee stands.

Late Sunday night the company posted the recall on their Facebook page, citing the certification of the glasses as the reason. The company said they purchased the glasses after receiving ISO compliance from the manufacturer, but later decided to issue the recall.

"Further investigation has led us to question this certification. Your safety is of the utmost importance to us, so we are issuing this voluntary recall," it said. "Please return these glasses to the Dutch Bros Coffee location where you received them for a free drink of your choice--any drink, any size. We apologize for your inconvenience."

It is unclear exactly how many glasses were given away, but the chain has more than 260 locations in seven states, including Washington.

The company stressed you should not use the glasses to view the eclipse and said you can return them for a free drink of your choice for the inconvenience.

FULL STATEMENT:

"SOLAR ECLIPSE GLASSES: SAFETY RECALL

Valued customers: Today Dutch Bros Coffee handed out eclipse glasses at many of our stands. We are now issuing a full voluntary recall of these glasses. We purchased these glasses after receiving certification of ISO compliance from the manufacturer. Further investigation has led us to question this certification. Your safety is of the utmost importance to us, so we are issuing this voluntary recall.

If you received a pair of these glasses, DO NOT USE THEM TO VIEW THE ECLIPSE. Please return these glasses to the Dutch Bros Coffee location where you received them for a FREE DRINK of your choice--any drink, any size. We apologize for your inconvenience."