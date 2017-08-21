Mad Minute stories from Monday, August 21st

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) -- Police in suburban Kansas City are on the hunt for a man accused of stealing a TV while wearing a T-shirt with the phrase "I'm Broke Baby" on it.

The Lee's Summit Police Department says on its Facebook page Monday that "yes, we realize his shirt is ironic!" A photo on the page shows the man wearing the black and white shirt, a matching ball cap and sunglasses. He's clutching a cellphone and what appears to be a shopping cart handle.

The post says he's suspected of stealing the large TV from a retailer. It doesn't say when the theft occurred.

The post had been shared nearly 270 times as of Monday afternoon and generated comments including: "Get a job, baby!" and "Shirt says it all."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REVERE, Mass. (AP) -- Two Boston-area residents say they've set the world record for travelling to every stop on the city's subway system in about 7 1/2 hours.

The Boston Globe reports Dominic DiLuzio and Alex Cox accomplished the feat on Friday in 7 hours, 29 minutes and 46 seconds. The men hope to get official recognition from Guinness World Records and are submitting photos, videos and other evidence.

DiLuzio says he came up with the plan and enlisted Cox, a Massachusetts Department of Transportation employee.

They started their journey around 5:30 a.m. at Cambridge's Alewife Station, which is the end of the Red Line. They ended at about 1 p.m. at Revere's Wonderland stop, at the end of the Blue Line. They were greeted there by friends, media and transit officials.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out.

Sixty-one-year-old Leslie Kahn was swimming in her pool Aug. 11 when the ladder broke, leaving her stranded. She said she didn't have the strength to pull herself. No one else was home and her cellphone was inside.

She used a pool pole to drag the chair her iPad was on and posted in a community Facebook page asking for help. She said she labeled the post "911" to get people's attention.

A woman who lived nearby showed up, followed by police and a neighbor.

Kahn, a breast cancer survivor, told a local TV station that sometimes you help others and other times, you ask for help.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The moon didn't just block the sun in the sky on Monday.

NASA's official Twitter account for the moon temporarily blocked its official account for the sun, in an example of social media imitating life.

"HA HA HA I've blocked the Sun!" @NASAMoon tweeted with a screenshot of the blocked account. "Make way for the Moon."

The sun didn't take too kindly to the social media shade, which came as the moon covered the the midday sun in the first full-blown solar eclipse to sweep the U.S. from coast to coast in nearly a century.

"uh, EXCUSE ME?!?" @NASASun tweeted back.

But the two accounts were back on good terms after the eclipse completed its path of totality across the U.S.

"Let the Sun shine @NASASun, I unblocked you in the sky and on Twitter," @NASAMoon tweeted.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) - "These are the times that try men's souls," was written more than two centuries ago, but given events this week, they could have popped up in any blog or tweet in recent days.

What better time then, for a little Chicken Soup for the Soul?

The provider of positive vibes is becoming a publicly traded company Friday, and not a moment too soon.

The company, called Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc., offered 2.5 million shares for $12 each.

Chicken Soup produces television programs and online videos, but is best known for the books sold under the same name, with more than 250 published titles in 40 languages.

The company was founded by motivational speakers Jack Canfield and Mark Victor Hansen in 1993. They sold what was still essentially a company focused on books in 2008.

Since then, Chicken Soup has turned to video production and distribution. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment CEO William Rouhana described it as a Netflix for Chicken Soup fans.

The positive content offered by the company is important right now given the divisions among Americans, Rouhana said.

Chicken Soup held what is known as a "mini initial public offering," which gives smaller investors and individuals the ability to buy shares.

Startups, through a mini IPO, can raise up to $50 million. Chicken Soup is raising $30 million. Rouhana said that the company's offering is hopefully laying the groundwork for other companies to do small cap IPOs.

Already an investor in Chicken Soup is actor Ashton Kutcher, who has been active with startup companies for years.

Chicken Soup bought Kutcher's media company A Plus late last year, and Kutcher became an investor in Chicken Soup for the Soul.

Other investors weren't feeling cheered on the first day of trading, however. Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment closed Friday down 23 percent.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) - The father of a Florida middle schooler is banned from school property after posting on Facebook that he was ready to burn down the school.

Polk County school officials served Chris Stephenson with a trespass notice on Wednesday. Now he has to stay in his car while dropping off or picking up his son at Lawton Chiles Middle Academy in Lakeland.

The Ledger reports Stephenson was angry over being asked to donate to the Parent Student Teacher Association before his son even began the school year.

He added to his Aug. 9 Facebook post that he meant his comment "figuratively" since the building is brick.

Principal Brian Andrews said he considers the post a "credible threat." Stephenson said is free speech is being suppressed.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) He'll never hear the end of it.

A man who went to a hospital in China for a severe earache ended up having a gecko removed from his ear.

The unidentified patient in the Chinese city of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, went to First Affiliated Hospital of Jinan University on Tuesday morning after he reportedly felt something moving around in his ear, according to Newsflare.com.

Doctors discovered a tiny gecko in the man's ear canal. They anesthetized the lizard to prevent it from crawling further into the man's head.

After that, doctors quickly pulled the reptile from the man's ear using pliers, according to UPI.com.

Well, most of it anyway. Local website ThatsMags.com reports that the extracted gecko was missing its tail.

Despite an extensive search, hospital workers never found the reptile's tail. Doctors said they assumed the creature lost its tail before entering the man's ear.

Fingers crossed on that one.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

St. Pete Beach, FL - A record setting grouper was caught off the Florida coast this weekend.

James Taylor speared the 409-pound Warsaw grouper during the St. Pete Open Spearfishing Tournament.

The massive fish was caught at a depth of 250 feet while 85 miles offshore.

It took six men to drag it onto a stage where they posed for photos and got it weighed.

The grouper was filleted and will be shared with Taylor's friends and family.

Taylor is now waiting on the International Underwater Spearfishing Association to confirm the world record.

He's also applying to the Guinness World Records.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Mirror) A young woman was hospitalized after becoming hysterical and punching herself in the face while watching new horror film Annabelle: Creation at a cinema .

Mobile phone footage shows the movie-goer, 20, lying on the floor outside the theatre, screaming and coughing uncontrollably.

Friends are seen trying to calm down the panic-struck woman, who reportedly started punching herself in the face as she left the cinema at around midnight on Friday.

Firemen reportedly used a wheelchair to remove the unidentified woman from the Shopping Teresina mall, in Teresina, Brazil.

Is Annabelle based on a true story? Real-life tale of demonic doll's reign of terror ending in 'man's death'

An ambulance took her to a hospital in the city in Brazil's northeastern state of Piaui.

The video has been shared more than 17,000 times online.

In an audio message being shared with the video on social networking sites, another woman says she began acting strangely at the scariest moment of the film, about a doll which is possessed by the devil.

She says: "It was at the moment when the devil appeared.

"When the film ended, we went to pay the car park and she started hitting herself with punches to her own head, and threw herself on the floor.

"Other people in the shopping centre got together to try to control her, I became really scared."

A member of staff at the shopping centre told Brazil's UOL website: "We haven't managed to find out exactly what happened or what caused this behaviour.

"What we know is that she was really very nervous and couldn't herself explain what had happened."

The latest in the The Conjuring horror franchise, David F Sandberg's smash hit flick Annabelle is the allegedly true story of a demonic doll which goes on a murderous rampage.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's a good thing scientists weren't especially hungry when they stepped inside one of the earliest structures built in Antarctica recently. On a shelf in a hut in Cape Adare sat a "perfectly preserved" fruitcake apparently untouched for more than a century, reports Stuff.co.nz.

Made by British label Huntley & Palmers, the fruitcake was hidden inside a "severely corroded" tin taken from the hut as part of a conservation project encompassing several old huts built during a Norwegian expedition in 1899, per AAP.

And though its paper had begun to deteriorate, the cake itself looked "like new" and rather tasty. Unfortunately, it didn't smell quite as good, with an odor of "rancid butter," Lizzie Meek of New Zealand's Antarctic Heritage Trust tells Newshub.

The fruitcake was actually one of 1,500 artifacts recovered from the huts. And it wasn't the only food item. There were also "badly deteriorated" meat and fish, sardines, and "rather nice looking" jams, in addition to tools and clothing, Meek says.

The fruitcake, however-believed to have been carried to Cape Adare by a member of Robert Falcon Scott's British Antarctic Expedition in 1911-was "quite a surprise," Meek says.

"Most people don't carry a whole fruitcake to Antarctica and not eat it." Though it's not recommended, you could theoretically taste it if you ever visit Antarctica: Meek says all items found will be returned to the huts.

She adds the fruitcake "could very well last another hundred years," if icy conditions continue.

