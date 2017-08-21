E. Idaho lawmaker boasts of donations after conspiracy post

E. Idaho lawmaker boasts of donations after conspiracy postPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Security cameras catch stranger touching himself in Spokane woman's backyard
Security cameras catch stranger touching himself in Spokane woman's backyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - One family is absolutely shocked after what they found a man doing in their backyard. Denise says she was at home doing her nails, when her daughter Jenay took the dog outside to go to the bathroom. “The dog charged and chased something out of the yard,” she says. They noticed a shadow so they went to review the surveillance video.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - One family is absolutely shocked after what they found a man doing in their backyard. Denise says she was at home doing her nails, when her daughter Jenay took the dog outside to go to the bathroom. “The dog charged and chased something out of the yard,” she says. They noticed a shadow so they went to review the surveillance video.>>
Dutch Bros. recalls eclipse glasses
Dutch Bros. recalls eclipse glasses
SPOKANE, Wash. - Dutch Bros is recalling solar eclipse glasses recently given away at their coffee stands. Late Sunday night the company posted the recall on their Facebook page, citing the certification of the glasses as the reason. The company said they purchased the glasses after receiving ISO compliance from the manufacturer, but later decided to issue the recall.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Dutch Bros is recalling solar eclipse glasses recently given away at their coffee stands. Late Sunday night the company posted the recall on their Facebook page, citing the certification of the glasses as the reason. The company said they purchased the glasses after receiving ISO compliance from the manufacturer, but later decided to issue the recall.>>
WATCH: Eclipse 2017! Your guide to Eclipse watch parties in the Inland Northwest
WATCH: Eclipse 2017! Your guide to Eclipse watch parties in the Inland Northwest
KHQ.COM - Your guide to all the eclipse viewing parties in the Inland Northwest from Spokane to North Idaho to the Tri-cities, we have you covered! If you haven't been able to snag a pair of eclipse glasses, you may be in luck. Many of the places offering eclipse viewing glasses are also handing out FREE eclipse glasses on a first come, first serve basis.>>
KHQ.COM - Your guide to all the eclipse viewing parties in the Inland Northwest from Spokane to North Idaho to the Tri-cities, we have you covered! If you haven't been able to snag a pair of eclipse glasses, you may be in luck. Many of the places offering eclipse viewing glasses are also handing out FREE eclipse glasses on a first come, first serve basis.>>
PHOTOS: Eclipse 2017!
PHOTOS: Eclipse 2017!
Everyone is talking about the eclipse, and we want to see your pictures! Send us your photos by posting them on our Facebook page! MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS>>
Everyone is talking about the eclipse, and we want to see your pictures! Send us your photos by posting them on our Facebook page! MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS>>
One couple's special eclipse plan in Spokane
One couple's special eclipse plan in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - What are you doing on the day of the eclipse? Most are probably just going to view it, but one couple wanted to make it extra special. They’re getting married in Spokane on Monday. Ralph Fishburn is the officiant of the wedding. He’s done unique weddings before, including one at the start line of Bloomsday.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - What are you doing on the day of the eclipse? Most are probably just going to view it, but one couple wanted to make it extra special. They’re getting married in Spokane on Monday. Ralph Fishburn is the officiant of the wedding. He’s done unique weddings before, including one at the start line of Bloomsday.>>
Remembering the events of Ruby Ridge 25 years later
Remembering the events of Ruby Ridge 25 years later
HAYDEN, Idaho - Ruby Ridge, nestled in the Selkirk Mountains was a place Randy Weaver, his wife Vicki, and their four children: Sammi, Sara, Rachael and Elishaba, called home. It was miles from society and a life they one knew in Iowa. But little did they know the federal government watched their every step. Federal agents kept a close eye on Randy and his family after they went to an Aryan Nations camp near Hayden Lake run by Richard Butler several times.>>
HAYDEN, Idaho - Ruby Ridge, nestled in the Selkirk Mountains was a place Randy Weaver, his wife Vicki, and their four children: Sammi, Sara, Rachael and Elishaba, called home. It was miles from society and a life they one knew in Iowa. But little did they know the federal government watched their every step. Federal agents kept a close eye on Randy and his family after they went to an Aryan Nations camp near Hayden Lake run by Richard Butler several times.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
The Latest: Trump says Pakistan must end terrorist havens
The Latest: Trump says Pakistan must end terrorist havens
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the U.S. "can no longer be silent" about terrorist safe havens in Pakistan. He says Pakistan often gives sanctuary to "agents of chaos, violence and terror," and says the Taliban and other groups there pose a threat to the region and beyond.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the U.S. "can no longer be silent" about terrorist safe havens in Pakistan. He says Pakistan often gives sanctuary to "agents of chaos, violence and terror," and says the Taliban and other groups there pose a threat to the region and beyond.>>
Deputies searching for missing Hayden man
Deputies searching for missing Hayden man
HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating 59-year-old Timothy P. Sullivan of Hayden. Sullivan, who may be suffering a medical condition was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on August 19 in the area of Lacey Ave. walking toward highway 95 in Hayden. Sullivan is about 6 feet all and 155 lbs, balding with grey hair and hazel eyes.>>
HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating 59-year-old Timothy P. Sullivan of Hayden. Sullivan, who may be suffering a medical condition was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on August 19 in the area of Lacey Ave. walking toward highway 95 in Hayden. Sullivan is about 6 feet all and 155 lbs, balding with grey hair and hazel eyes.>>
Whitman County deputies investigating after man falls from moving car
Whitman County deputies investigating after man falls from moving car
COLFAX, Wash. - Whitman County deputies are investigating an accidental death near Granite Point after a man fell from a moving car over the weekend. Just after midnight on Sunday morning, deputies and medics responded to a report of an injured man who had reportedly fallen from the car near Blyton Landing.>>
COLFAX, Wash. - Whitman County deputies are investigating an accidental death near Granite Point after a man fell from a moving car over the weekend. Just after midnight on Sunday morning, deputies and medics responded to a report of an injured man who had reportedly fallen from the car near Blyton Landing.>>
What Spokane Valley K-8 students think the solar eclipse looked like
What Spokane Valley K-8 students think the solar eclipse looked like
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Students at Continuous Curriculum School in Spokane Valley took science class outside during Monday’s solar eclipse. So we took the opportunity to as them, what does the eclipse look like? Here are some of their answers.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Students at Continuous Curriculum School in Spokane Valley took science class outside during Monday’s solar eclipse. So we took the opportunity to as them, what does the eclipse look like? Here are some of their answers.>>
Woman raped by stranger found in her Bothell home
Woman raped by stranger found in her Bothell home
BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) - Bothell police are investigating reports that a woman was assaulted during a break-in at her house. The Everett Daily Herald reports the incident on Woodinville Drive was reported about 10:40 a.m. Sunday. The woman told police she came home and found a man inside. She reported being sexually assaulted before the suspect fled the house.>>
BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) - Bothell police are investigating reports that a woman was assaulted during a break-in at her house. The Everett Daily Herald reports the incident on Woodinville Drive was reported about 10:40 a.m. Sunday. The woman told police she came home and found a man inside. She reported being sexually assaulted before the suspect fled the house.>>
E. Idaho lawmaker boasts of donations after conspiracy post
E. Idaho lawmaker boasts of donations after conspiracy post
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An eastern Idaho lawmaker says donors are offering him contributions for every scolding comment he receives for posting a link to a conspiracy theory suggesting the recent tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia might have been organized to undermine President Donald Trump.>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An eastern Idaho lawmaker says donors are offering him contributions for every scolding comment he receives for posting a link to a conspiracy theory suggesting the recent tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia might have been organized to undermine President Donald Trump.>>
Man rescued after falling down embankment at Elwha River
Man rescued after falling down embankment at Elwha River
PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) - First responders from several Clallam agencies took part in a rescue of a man who fell over an embankment at the Elwha River on the Olympic Peninsula. The Peninsula Daily News reports a fire agency was called at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday to help a man who fell about 20 feet down an embankment at the former Elwha Dam site.>>
PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) - First responders from several Clallam agencies took part in a rescue of a man who fell over an embankment at the Elwha River on the Olympic Peninsula. The Peninsula Daily News reports a fire agency was called at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday to help a man who fell about 20 feet down an embankment at the former Elwha Dam site.>>
The Latest: Burnout likely led to loss of 2 Montana homes
The Latest: Burnout likely led to loss of 2 Montana homes
LOLO, Mont. (AP) - Fire managers say a burnout set by firefighters is most likely what led to the loss of two homes and eight outbuildings in a western Montana fire. Fire information officer Mike Cole says the loss of the homes near the town of Lolo last week is unfortunate. However, he says more homes could have been lost if crews hadn't set the fire to reduce fuel as strong winds pushed the flames.>>
LOLO, Mont. (AP) - Fire managers say a burnout set by firefighters is most likely what led to the loss of two homes and eight outbuildings in a western Montana fire. Fire information officer Mike Cole says the loss of the homes near the town of Lolo last week is unfortunate. However, he says more homes could have been lost if crews hadn't set the fire to reduce fuel as strong winds pushed the flames.>>
Judge orders Montana congressman photographed, fingerprinted
Judge orders Montana congressman photographed, fingerprinted
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte has lost his bid to avoid being booked, photographed and fingerprinted for assaulting a reporter the day before he was elected in May. Judge Rick West ordered the Republican to report to the Gallatin County Detention Center to be booked for the assault charge by Sept. 15. Gianforte was never arrested and booked for the assault against Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs on May 24.>>
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte has lost his bid to avoid being booked, photographed and fingerprinted for assaulting a reporter the day before he was elected in May. Judge Rick West ordered the Republican to report to the Gallatin County Detention Center to be booked for the assault charge by Sept. 15. Gianforte was never arrested and booked for the assault against Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs on May 24.>>
Man who shot Ohio Judge is dad of player convicted of rape
Man who shot Ohio Judge is dad of player convicted of rape
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio - A prosecutor says the man who shot and wounded an Ohio judge was the father of a Steubenville High School football player convicted of rape in 2012. Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin on Monday identified the shooter as Nathaniel Richmond, the father of Ma'Lik Richmond.>>
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio - A prosecutor says the man who shot and wounded an Ohio judge was the father of a Steubenville High School football player convicted of rape in 2012. Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin on Monday identified the shooter as Nathaniel Richmond, the father of Ma'Lik Richmond. Ma'Lik Richmond served about 10 months in a juvenile lockup after being convicted with another Steubenville High School football player of raping a 16-year-old girl.>>