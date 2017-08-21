Woman raped by stranger found in her Bothell home

Bothell police are investigating reports that a woman was assaulted during a break-in at her house.

The Everett Daily Herald reports the incident on Woodinville Drive was reported about 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

The woman told police she came home and found a man inside.

She reported being sexually assaulted before the suspect fled the house. A police dog was unable to locate the man.

The suspect was described as a white man, who was wearing dark jeans and a dark short-sleeved T-shirt bearing some unknown logo.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.

___

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)