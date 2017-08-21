What Spokane Valley K-8 students think the solar eclipse looked like

Also on KHQ.com

Students at Continuous Curriculum School in Spokane Valley took science class outside during Monday’s solar eclipse.

So we took the opportunity to as them, what does the eclipse look like?

Here are some of their answers.

“I think it looks like Pac-Man, it’s eating the moon.”

“It looks like garlic.”

“It looks like a glowing banana.”

“It kind of looks like a Babybel cheese that someone took a bite out of.”

“Macaroni.”

“To me it looks like a banana that’s upside down.”