Whitman County deputies investigating after man falls from moving car

Whitman County deputies are investigating an accidental death near Granite Point after a man fell from a moving car over the weekend.

Just after midnight on Sunday morning, deputies and medics responded to a report of an injured man who had reportedly fallen from the car near Blyton Landing.

The preliminary investigation suggests that 46-year-old John W. Ludwig of Lewiston, Idaho, was the passenger of a vehicle heading eastbound on Wawawai Road when he fell out the window of the car. According to witness information, Ludwig was heavily intoxicated at the time he fell out.

Immediately after he fell, the driver called 911 and then attempted lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived on the scene. Ludwig was pronounced dead while en route by ambulance to St. Joseph's Regional Hospital. Preliminary indications are that Ludwig died from massive head wounds suffered during the fall.

No charges have been filed against the driver who is not believed to have been impaired or driving recklessly at the time of the accident.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.