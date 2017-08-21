Deputies searching for missing Hayden man

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating 59-year-old Timothy P. Sullivan of Hayden.

Sullivan, who may be suffering a medical condition was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on August 19 in the area of Lacey Ave. walking toward highway 95 in Hayden. Sullivan is about 6 feet all and 155 lbs, balding with grey hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, light-colored knee-high shorts, a dark colored ball cap and was carrying a black or grey backpack.

Anyone with information or who has seen Sullivan should immediately call the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office at 208-446-1300 and reference case number 17-33947.