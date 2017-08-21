Solar eclipse responsible for big loss in work productivity - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Solar eclipse responsible for big loss in work productivity

SPOKANE, Wash. -

A lot of us were at work on Monday as the solar eclipse passed through the skies of the Inland Northwest. It’s only natural for a lot of us to look, especially if you had solar eclipse glasses. But a study suggests that the eclipse could cost of nearly $700 million in lost work productivity across the nation.

The study comes from the group called Challenger, Grey and Christmas, Inc. They examined the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ data.

But if the nation sees a loss, experts say it’s not entirely a loss.

Challenger, Grey and Christmas says that the eclipse was a good opportunity to use as a morale booster.

Businesses around Spokane took a few minutes to view the eclipse in its peak. Laura Hill, HR director at NAC Architecture, says that it’s a once in a lifetime event. Some people went on the roof, and some went out into the parking, using eclipse glasses or welder’s helmets to view the eclipse. But afterward, she says, everyone just returned to work like any other day.

