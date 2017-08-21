Ruby Ridge standoff remembered 25 years later

Ruby Ridge standoff remembered 25 years laterPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
Ruby Ridge 25th Year
Ruby Ridge
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Security cameras catch stranger touching himself in Spokane woman's backyard
Security cameras catch stranger touching himself in Spokane woman's backyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - One family is absolutely shocked after what they found a man doing in their backyard. Denise says she was at home doing her nails, when her daughter Jenay took the dog outside to go to the bathroom. “The dog charged and chased something out of the yard,” she says. They noticed a shadow so they went to review the surveillance video.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - One family is absolutely shocked after what they found a man doing in their backyard. Denise says she was at home doing her nails, when her daughter Jenay took the dog outside to go to the bathroom. “The dog charged and chased something out of the yard,” she says. They noticed a shadow so they went to review the surveillance video.>>
Dutch Bros. recalls eclipse glasses
Dutch Bros. recalls eclipse glasses
SPOKANE, Wash. - Dutch Bros is recalling solar eclipse glasses recently given away at their coffee stands. Late Sunday night the company posted the recall on their Facebook page, citing the certification of the glasses as the reason. The company said they purchased the glasses after receiving ISO compliance from the manufacturer, but later decided to issue the recall.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Dutch Bros is recalling solar eclipse glasses recently given away at their coffee stands. Late Sunday night the company posted the recall on their Facebook page, citing the certification of the glasses as the reason. The company said they purchased the glasses after receiving ISO compliance from the manufacturer, but later decided to issue the recall.>>
WATCH: Eclipse 2017! Your guide to Eclipse watch parties in the Inland Northwest
WATCH: Eclipse 2017! Your guide to Eclipse watch parties in the Inland Northwest
KHQ.COM - Your guide to all the eclipse viewing parties in the Inland Northwest from Spokane to North Idaho to the Tri-cities, we have you covered! If you haven't been able to snag a pair of eclipse glasses, you may be in luck. Many of the places offering eclipse viewing glasses are also handing out FREE eclipse glasses on a first come, first serve basis.>>
KHQ.COM - Your guide to all the eclipse viewing parties in the Inland Northwest from Spokane to North Idaho to the Tri-cities, we have you covered! If you haven't been able to snag a pair of eclipse glasses, you may be in luck. Many of the places offering eclipse viewing glasses are also handing out FREE eclipse glasses on a first come, first serve basis.>>
PHOTOS: Eclipse 2017!
PHOTOS: Eclipse 2017!
Everyone is talking about the eclipse, and we want to see your pictures! Send us your photos by posting them on our Facebook page! MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS>>
Everyone is talking about the eclipse, and we want to see your pictures! Send us your photos by posting them on our Facebook page! MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS>>
One couple's special eclipse plan in Spokane
One couple's special eclipse plan in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - What are you doing on the day of the eclipse? Most are probably just going to view it, but one couple wanted to make it extra special. They’re getting married in Spokane on Monday. Ralph Fishburn is the officiant of the wedding. He’s done unique weddings before, including one at the start line of Bloomsday.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - What are you doing on the day of the eclipse? Most are probably just going to view it, but one couple wanted to make it extra special. They’re getting married in Spokane on Monday. Ralph Fishburn is the officiant of the wedding. He’s done unique weddings before, including one at the start line of Bloomsday.>>
Remembering the events of Ruby Ridge 25 years later
Remembering the events of Ruby Ridge 25 years later
HAYDEN, Idaho - Ruby Ridge, nestled in the Selkirk Mountains was a place Randy Weaver, his wife Vicki, and their four children: Sammi, Sara, Rachael and Elishaba, called home. It was miles from society and a life they one knew in Iowa. But little did they know the federal government watched their every step. Federal agents kept a close eye on Randy and his family after they went to an Aryan Nations camp near Hayden Lake run by Richard Butler several times.>>
HAYDEN, Idaho - Ruby Ridge, nestled in the Selkirk Mountains was a place Randy Weaver, his wife Vicki, and their four children: Sammi, Sara, Rachael and Elishaba, called home. It was miles from society and a life they one knew in Iowa. But little did they know the federal government watched their every step. Federal agents kept a close eye on Randy and his family after they went to an Aryan Nations camp near Hayden Lake run by Richard Butler several times.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Attempted copper theft leads to damage at Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels
Attempted copper theft leads to damage at Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local organization on a mission to do good was hit with some pretty bad damage. The assistant director of Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels says he woke up to a security alert early Sunday morning and what he found baffled him. "Somebody had attempted to steal some copper piping by ripping the spigot out of the side of the wall," said Mark Laskowski, the Assistant Director with Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local organization on a mission to do good was hit with some pretty bad damage. The assistant director of Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels says he woke up to a security alert early Sunday morning and what he found baffled him. "Somebody had attempted to steal some copper piping by ripping the spigot out of the side of the wall," said Mark Laskowski, the Assistant Director with Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, August 21st
Mad Minute stories from Monday, August 21st
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, August 21st.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, August 21st.>>
PHOTOS: Eclipse 2017!
PHOTOS: Eclipse 2017!
Everyone is talking about the eclipse, and we want to see your pictures! Send us your photos by posting them on our Facebook page! MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS>>
Everyone is talking about the eclipse, and we want to see your pictures! Send us your photos by posting them on our Facebook page! MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS>>
Florida man busted for stealing a car while watching eclipse
Florida man busted for stealing a car while watching eclipse
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida reports a man got busted for stealing a vehicle Monday and was taken into custody while he was watching the solar eclipse. Officers say 22-year-old Jocsan Feliciano Rosado stole a car Monday and was being followed by deputies when he stopped at a store to buy a welder's helmet in order to safely view the eclipse.>>
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida reports a man got busted for stealing a vehicle Monday and was taken into custody while he was watching the solar eclipse. Officers say 22-year-old Jocsan Feliciano Rosado stole a car Monday and was being followed by deputies when he stopped at a store to buy a welder's helmet in order to safely view the eclipse.>>
Ruby Ridge standoff remembered 25 years later
Ruby Ridge standoff remembered 25 years later
HAYDEN, Idaho - Barely a sound, just the occasional train or a passing car about every five minutes. A far cry from 25 years ago when protestors, supporters of the Weaver and Harris family, and media from across the country stood at the road block at the entrance of Ruby Creek Road. As the water flows in the creek next to the road, so do people trying to come up and see the cabin.>>
HAYDEN, Idaho - Barely a sound, just the occasional train or a passing car about every five minutes. A far cry from 25 years ago when protestors, supporters of the Weaver and Harris family, and media from across the country stood at the road block at the entrance of Ruby Creek Road. As the water flows in the creek next to the road, so do people trying to come up and see the cabin.>>
Solar eclipse responsible for big loss in work productivity
Solar eclipse responsible for big loss in work productivity
SPOKANE, Wash. - A lot of us were at work on Monday as the solar eclipse passed through the skies of the Inland Northwest. It’s only natural for a lot of us to look, especially if you had solar eclipse glasses. But a study suggests that the eclipse could cost of nearly $700 million in lost work productivity across the nation.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A lot of us were at work on Monday as the solar eclipse passed through the skies of the Inland Northwest. It’s only natural for a lot of us to look, especially if you had solar eclipse glasses. But a study suggests that the eclipse could cost of nearly $700 million in lost work productivity across the nation.>>
The Latest: Trump says Pakistan must end terrorist havens
The Latest: Trump says Pakistan must end terrorist havens
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the U.S. "can no longer be silent" about terrorist safe havens in Pakistan. He says Pakistan often gives sanctuary to "agents of chaos, violence and terror," and says the Taliban and other groups there pose a threat to the region and beyond.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the U.S. "can no longer be silent" about terrorist safe havens in Pakistan. He says Pakistan often gives sanctuary to "agents of chaos, violence and terror," and says the Taliban and other groups there pose a threat to the region and beyond.>>
Deputies searching for missing Hayden man
Deputies searching for missing Hayden man
HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating 59-year-old Timothy P. Sullivan of Hayden. Sullivan, who may be suffering a medical condition was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on August 19 in the area of Lacey Ave. walking toward highway 95 in Hayden. Sullivan is about 6 feet all and 155 lbs, balding with grey hair and hazel eyes.>>
HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating 59-year-old Timothy P. Sullivan of Hayden. Sullivan, who may be suffering a medical condition was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on August 19 in the area of Lacey Ave. walking toward highway 95 in Hayden. Sullivan is about 6 feet all and 155 lbs, balding with grey hair and hazel eyes.>>
Whitman County deputies investigating after man falls from moving car
Whitman County deputies investigating after man falls from moving car
COLFAX, Wash. - Whitman County deputies are investigating an accidental death near Granite Point after a man fell from a moving car over the weekend. Just after midnight on Sunday morning, deputies and medics responded to a report of an injured man who had reportedly fallen from the car near Blyton Landing.>>
COLFAX, Wash. - Whitman County deputies are investigating an accidental death near Granite Point after a man fell from a moving car over the weekend. Just after midnight on Sunday morning, deputies and medics responded to a report of an injured man who had reportedly fallen from the car near Blyton Landing.>>
What Spokane Valley K-8 students think the solar eclipse looked like
What Spokane Valley K-8 students think the solar eclipse looked like
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Students at Continuous Curriculum School in Spokane Valley took science class outside during Monday’s solar eclipse. So we took the opportunity to as them, what does the eclipse look like? Here are some of their answers.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Students at Continuous Curriculum School in Spokane Valley took science class outside during Monday’s solar eclipse. So we took the opportunity to as them, what does the eclipse look like? Here are some of their answers.>>