Florida man busted for stealing a car while watching eclipse - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Florida man busted for stealing a car while watching eclipse

Posted: Updated:
Photo: OCSO Photo: OCSO
KISSIMMEE, Fla. -

The Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida reports a man got busted for stealing a vehicle Monday and was taken into custody while he was watching the solar eclipse. 

Officers say 22-year-old Jocsan Feliciano Rosado stole a car Monday and was being followed by deputies when he stopped at a store to buy a welder's helmet in order to safely view the eclipse. Deputies said that Rosado was standing in the parking lot next to the stolen vehicle with his welding helmet on, looking up at the eclipse when deputies swooped in and arrested him.

 "He never saw it coming," deputies wrote in a Facebook post. "That only happens every 99 years."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office's post on Facebook has been getting a lot of attention since it was posted Monday afternoon. It's been shared more than 5,000 times with more than 1,000 comments.

At least he wore proper eye protection.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Security cameras catch stranger touching himself in Spokane woman's backyard

    Security cameras catch stranger touching himself in Spokane woman's backyard

    Sunday, August 20 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-08-21 00:27:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One family is absolutely shocked after what they found a man doing in their backyard. Denise says she was at home doing her nails, when her daughter Jenay took the dog outside to go to the bathroom. “The dog charged and chased something out of the yard,” she says. They noticed a shadow so they went to review the surveillance video. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One family is absolutely shocked after what they found a man doing in their backyard. Denise says she was at home doing her nails, when her daughter Jenay took the dog outside to go to the bathroom. “The dog charged and chased something out of the yard,” she says. They noticed a shadow so they went to review the surveillance video. 

    >>

  • Dutch Bros. recalls eclipse glasses

    Dutch Bros. recalls eclipse glasses

    Monday, August 21 2017 9:50 AM EDT2017-08-21 13:50:39 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Dutch Bros is recalling solar eclipse glasses recently given away at their coffee stands.  Late Sunday night the company posted the recall on their Facebook page, citing the certification of the glasses as the reason. The company said they purchased the glasses after receiving ISO compliance from the manufacturer, but later decided to issue the recall.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Dutch Bros is recalling solar eclipse glasses recently given away at their coffee stands.  Late Sunday night the company posted the recall on their Facebook page, citing the certification of the glasses as the reason. The company said they purchased the glasses after receiving ISO compliance from the manufacturer, but later decided to issue the recall.

    >>

  • WATCH: Eclipse 2017! Your guide to Eclipse watch parties in the Inland Northwest

    WATCH: Eclipse 2017! Your guide to Eclipse watch parties in the Inland Northwest

    Monday, August 21 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-08-21 15:52:37 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Your guide to all the eclipse viewing parties in the Inland Northwest from Spokane to North Idaho to the Tri-cities, we have you covered! If you haven't been able to snag a pair of eclipse glasses, you may be in luck. Many of the places offering eclipse viewing glasses are also handing out FREE eclipse glasses on a first come, first serve basis.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Your guide to all the eclipse viewing parties in the Inland Northwest from Spokane to North Idaho to the Tri-cities, we have you covered! If you haven't been able to snag a pair of eclipse glasses, you may be in luck. Many of the places offering eclipse viewing glasses are also handing out FREE eclipse glasses on a first come, first serve basis.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Attempted copper theft leads to damage at Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels

    Attempted copper theft leads to damage at Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 2:04 AM EDT2017-08-22 06:04:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A local organization on a mission to do good was hit with some pretty bad damage. The assistant director of Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels says he woke up to a security alert early Sunday morning and what he found baffled him. "Somebody had attempted to steal some copper piping by ripping the spigot out of the side of the wall," said Mark Laskowski, the Assistant Director with Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A local organization on a mission to do good was hit with some pretty bad damage. The assistant director of Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels says he woke up to a security alert early Sunday morning and what he found baffled him. "Somebody had attempted to steal some copper piping by ripping the spigot out of the side of the wall," said Mark Laskowski, the Assistant Director with Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, August 21st

    Mad Minute stories from Monday, August 21st

    Monday, August 21 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-08-21 21:58:12 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, August 21st.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, August 21st.

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Eclipse 2017!

    PHOTOS: Eclipse 2017!

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-08-22 05:52:49 GMT

    Everyone is talking about the eclipse, and we want to see your pictures!  Send us your photos by posting them on our Facebook page!  MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS

    >>

    Everyone is talking about the eclipse, and we want to see your pictures!  Send us your photos by posting them on our Facebook page!  MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS

    >>
    •   