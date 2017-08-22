Florida man busted for stealing a car while watching eclipse

The Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida reports a man got busted for stealing a vehicle Monday and was taken into custody while he was watching the solar eclipse.

Officers say 22-year-old Jocsan Feliciano Rosado stole a car Monday and was being followed by deputies when he stopped at a store to buy a welder's helmet in order to safely view the eclipse. Deputies said that Rosado was standing in the parking lot next to the stolen vehicle with his welding helmet on, looking up at the eclipse when deputies swooped in and arrested him.

"He never saw it coming," deputies wrote in a Facebook post. "That only happens every 99 years."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office's post on Facebook has been getting a lot of attention since it was posted Monday afternoon. It's been shared more than 5,000 times with more than 1,000 comments.

At least he wore proper eye protection.