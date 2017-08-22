Attempted copper theft leads to damage at Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels

A local organization on a mission to do good was hit with some pretty bad damage. The assistant director of Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels says he woke up to a security alert early Sunday morning and what he found baffled him.

"Somebody had attempted to steal some copper piping by ripping the spigot out of the side of the wall," said Mark Laskowski, the Assistant Director with Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels. As a result, it fractured the pipe and flooded the inside of the building. Fans are now blowing 24/7. "Pulling us away from what we are passionate about doing was quite the cost," he said.

Laskowski says they stick by what they do which is helping serve 1,000 meals a day to home-bound senior citizens. They give and serve, but someone decided to take.

"I just didn't understand it. We've had some bad luck with similar types of activities over the past couple of months. Our vans have had their gas siphoned and fuel lines cut," he said.

Though he says they're taking every precaution so this doesn't happen again, he wants to help the person who did this. "We would love to be able to help that person or their family in some way," he said.

Laskowski says they lost some donated books and clothes but not too much. Laskowski says the good news is they do have insurance with a $1,000 deductible that should help with some of the damage.