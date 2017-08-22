WATCH: High-speed chase ends in crash on California highway

Two people were arrested, but lucky to be alive, after a high-speed pursuit ended in a spectacular crash Monday night in Orange County, California.

The chase started when officers identified the vehicle as stolen and the driver reached speeds up to 100 miles per hours as he weaved though highway traffic.

The car finally crashed while attempting to exit at an off-ramp and rolled several times before coming to a stop in a cloud of smoke.

The two people inside attempted to run and hide, but they were both caught and arrested.