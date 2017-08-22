Sheriff: 4 killed in NC were playing cards when shot during home - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Sheriff: 4 killed in NC were playing cards when shot during home invasion

Posted: Updated:
ENFIELD, N.C. -

Authorities say four elderly North Carolina people found dead after an apparent home invasion were shot while playing cards.

News outlets quote Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp as saying the two married couples had been sitting around a kitchen table when they were killed sometime between Sunday and Monday morning.

Tripp says a family member found the bodies after checking on the home in the Glenview community, just off Interstate 95 north of Rocky Mount.

The sheriff says two of the victims lived in the home, while the other two victims were visiting. Tripp says there were no signs of a struggle.

Authorities are still investigating the deaths and have announced no arrests. No names have been released.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

