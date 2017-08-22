Auto theft suspect arrested after stopping to watch eclipse

Auto theft suspect arrested after stopping to watch eclipsePosted: Updated:
Attempted copper theft leads to damage at Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local organization on a mission to do good was hit with some pretty bad damage. The assistant director of Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels says he woke up to a security alert early Sunday morning and what he found baffled him. "Somebody had attempted to steal some copper piping by ripping the spigot out of the side of the wall," said Mark Laskowski, the Assistant Director with Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels.>>
Ruby Ridge standoff remembered 25 years later
HAYDEN, Idaho - Barely a sound, just the occasional train or a passing car about every five minutes. A far cry from 25 years ago when protestors, supporters of the Weaver and Harris family, and media from across the country stood at the road block at the entrance of Ruby Creek Road. As the water flows in the creek next to the road, so do people trying to come up and see the cabin.>>
Deputies searching for missing Hayden man
HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating 59-year-old Timothy P. Sullivan of Hayden. Sullivan, who may be suffering a medical condition was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on August 19 in the area of Lacey Ave. walking toward highway 95 in Hayden. Sullivan is about 6 feet all and 155 lbs, balding with grey hair and hazel eyes.>>
Security cameras catch stranger touching himself in Spokane woman's backyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - One family is absolutely shocked after what they found a man doing in their backyard. Denise says she was at home doing her nails, when her daughter Jenay took the dog outside to go to the bathroom. “The dog charged and chased something out of the yard,” she says. They noticed a shadow so they went to review the surveillance video.>>
Florida man busted for stealing a car while watching eclipse
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida reports a man got busted for stealing a vehicle Monday and was taken into custody while he was watching the solar eclipse. Officers say 22-year-old Jocsan Feliciano Rosado stole a car Monday and was being followed by deputies when he stopped at a store to buy a welder's helmet in order to safely view the eclipse.>>
Dutch Bros. recalls eclipse glasses
SPOKANE, Wash. - Dutch Bros is recalling solar eclipse glasses recently given away at their coffee stands. Late Sunday night the company posted the recall on their Facebook page, citing the certification of the glasses as the reason. The company said they purchased the glasses after receiving ISO compliance from the manufacturer, but later decided to issue the recall.>>
Auto theft suspect arrested after stopping to watch eclipse
ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities in Florida say an auto theft suspect who wanted to watch the moon blot out the sun instead has a blot on his record. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that Jocsan Rosado was arrested Monday after he parked what deputies say was a stolen car to watch the eclipse.>>
Verizon tweaks prices, cuts video quality on unlimited plans
NEW YORK - Verizon is raising the price of its unlimited plan while introducing a slightly cheaper, more limited version as wireless carriers battle each other for customers. All major carriers now offer unlimited plans after years of steering people toward paying extra for using more data. Verizon, like its rivals, will start charging more for higher-quality video while hoping to attract cost-conscious customers with a cheaper plan.>>
Powerball jackpot climbs to $700 million
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Powerball jackpot has increased to $700 million, making it the second largest in U.S. history. Lottery officials raised the expected jackpot Tuesday, pushing it past a $656 million Mega Millions jackpot won in 2012 by three people. The prize for Wednesday's drawing has grown so massive because it's been more than two months since a jackpot winner, on June 10.>>
WATCH: High-speed chase ends in crash on California highway
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were arrested, but lucky to be alive, after a high-speed pursuit ended in a spectacular crash Monday night in Orange County, California. The chase started when officers identified the vehicle as stolen and the driver reached speeds up to 100 miles per hours as he weaved though highway traffic.>>
Sheriff: 4 killed in NC were playing cards when shot during home invasion
ENFIELD, N.C. - Authorities say four elderly North Carolina people found dead after an apparent home invasion were shot while playing cards. News outlets quote Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp as saying the two married couples had been sitting around a kitchen table when they were killed sometime between Sunday and Monday morning.>>
Attempted copper theft leads to damage at Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local organization on a mission to do good was hit with some pretty bad damage. The assistant director of Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels says he woke up to a security alert early Sunday morning and what he found baffled him. "Somebody had attempted to steal some copper piping by ripping the spigot out of the side of the wall," said Mark Laskowski, the Assistant Director with Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, August 21st
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, August 21st.>>
PHOTOS: Eclipse 2017!
Everyone is talking about the eclipse, and we want to see your pictures! Send us your photos by posting them on our Facebook page! MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS>>
Florida man busted for stealing a car while watching eclipse
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida reports a man got busted for stealing a vehicle Monday and was taken into custody while he was watching the solar eclipse. Officers say 22-year-old Jocsan Feliciano Rosado stole a car Monday and was being followed by deputies when he stopped at a store to buy a welder's helmet in order to safely view the eclipse.>>
Ruby Ridge standoff remembered 25 years later
HAYDEN, Idaho - Barely a sound, just the occasional train or a passing car about every five minutes. A far cry from 25 years ago when protestors, supporters of the Weaver and Harris family, and media from across the country stood at the road block at the entrance of Ruby Creek Road. As the water flows in the creek next to the road, so do people trying to come up and see the cabin.>>
