WSU dorm evacuated after swastikas and bomb threat found - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WSU dorm evacuated after swastikas and bomb threat found

PULLMAN, Wash. -

A WSU dorm was vandalized and evacuated early Tuesday morning following a bomb threat. 

Police say someone found two swastikas etched into the walls in two different stairwells at Stimson Hall. When police were called, two more swastikas were found carved into the basement of the dorm. 

About two and a half hours later, a vague bomb threat was found etched into the wall near one of the swastikas. 

The dorm was evacuated, but WSU Police did not find any explosives. 

Anyone with information about this vandalism and bomb threat is asked to contact the WSU PD.

