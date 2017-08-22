Labrador blasts BSU president following rally criticism

Idaho's U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador says maybe it's time for Boise State University President Bob Kustra to resign after Kustra criticized the Republican congressman's response to a recent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Labrador spoke out against Kustra during a Monday interview with 670 KBOI.

Labrador, a 49-year-old Hispanic three-term congressman who is running for governor, said he does not want to be lectured by a 74-year-old white man on how to react to racism and suggested Kustra had worn out his welcome at BSU.

Kustra declined to comment.

Kustra criticized President Donald Trump and Labrador last week at an annual university address for not specifically condemning Nazis and white nationalism in their responses to the fatal attack in Charlottesville.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)