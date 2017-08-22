PHOTOS: Spokane County Detectives search for armed robber who demanded money and cigars

PHOTOS: Spokane County Detectives search for armed robber who demanded money and cigarsPosted: Updated:
Verizon tweaks prices, cuts video quality on unlimited plans
NEW YORK - Verizon is raising the price of its unlimited plan while introducing a slightly cheaper, more limited version as wireless carriers battle each other for customers. All major carriers now offer unlimited plans after years of steering people toward paying extra for using more data. Verizon, like its rivals, will start charging more for higher-quality video while hoping to attract cost-conscious customers with a cheaper plan.>>
Attempted copper theft leads to damage at Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local organization on a mission to do good was hit with some pretty bad damage. The assistant director of Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels says he woke up to a security alert early Sunday morning and what he found baffled him. "Somebody had attempted to steal some copper piping by ripping the spigot out of the side of the wall," said Mark Laskowski, the Assistant Director with Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels.>>
WSU dorm evacuated after swastikas and bomb threat found
PULLMAN, Wash. - A WSU dorm was vandalized and evacuated early Tuesday morning following a bomb threat. Police say someone found two swastikas etched into the walls in two different stairwells at Stimson Hall. When police were called, two more swastikas were found carved into the basement of the dorm.>>
Ruby Ridge standoff remembered 25 years later
HAYDEN, Idaho - Barely a sound, just the occasional train or a passing car about every five minutes. A far cry from 25 years ago when protestors, supporters of the Weaver and Harris family, and media from across the country stood at the road block at the entrance of Ruby Creek Road. As the water flows in the creek next to the road, so do people trying to come up and see the cabin.>>
Deputies searching for missing Hayden man
HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating 59-year-old Timothy P. Sullivan of Hayden. Sullivan, who may be suffering a medical condition was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on August 19 in the area of Lacey Ave. walking toward highway 95 in Hayden. Sullivan is about 6 feet all and 155 lbs, balding with grey hair and hazel eyes.>>
Security cameras catch stranger touching himself in Spokane woman's backyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - One family is absolutely shocked after what they found a man doing in their backyard. Denise says she was at home doing her nails, when her daughter Jenay took the dog outside to go to the bathroom. “The dog charged and chased something out of the yard,” she says. They noticed a shadow so they went to review the surveillance video.>>
WSU dorm evacuated after swastikas and bomb threat found
PULLMAN, Wash. - A WSU dorm was vandalized and evacuated early Tuesday morning following a bomb threat. Police say someone found two swastikas etched into the walls in two different stairwells at Stimson Hall. When police were called, two more swastikas were found carved into the basement of the dorm.>>
PHOTOS: Spokane County Detectives search for armed robber who demanded money and cigars
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are asking for your help identifying an armed robbery suspect. Deputies responded to an armed robbery at a gas station on W. Hastings on August 12, 2017 just after 3:00 a.m. The clerk said the man pulled a black semi-automatic handgun on him and demanded money and cigars.>>
Deputies searching for missing Hayden man
HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating 59-year-old Timothy P. Sullivan of Hayden. Sullivan, who may be suffering a medical condition was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on August 19 in the area of Lacey Ave. walking toward highway 95 in Hayden. Sullivan is about 6 feet all and 155 lbs, balding with grey hair and hazel eyes.>>
50 million could watch Mayweather-McGregor in the US alone
LAS VEGAS - Combat sports and TV experts say the Connor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight should be the biggest pay-per-view event in history with more than 50 million watching in the U.S. Saturday night's fight threatens the pay-per-view revenue record set by Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao two years ago.>>
Labrador blasts BSU president following rally criticism
BOISE, Idaho - Idaho's U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador says maybe it's time for Boise State University President Bob Kustra to resign after Kustra criticized the Republican congressman's response to a recent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.>>
BOISE, Idaho - Idaho's U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador says maybe it's time for Boise State University President Bob Kustra to resign after Kustra criticized the Republican congressman's response to a recent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Labrador spoke out against Kustra during a Monday interview with 670 KBOI. Labrador, a 49-year-old Hispanic three-term congressman who is running for governor, said he does not want to be lectured by a 74-year-old white man
Tillerson commends North Korea for restraint
WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has commended North Korea for recent restraint in provocations that he said could point the way to possible dialogue with the U.S. Tillerson said North Korea has not launched missiles or other provocations since the U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution against weapons development on Aug. 5.
WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has commended North Korea for recent restraint in provocations that he said could point the way to possible dialogue with the U.S. Tillerson said North Korea has not launched missiles or other provocations since the U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution against weapons development on Aug. 5.>>
Verizon tweaks prices, cuts video quality on unlimited plans
NEW YORK - Verizon is raising the price of its unlimited plan while introducing a slightly cheaper, more limited version as wireless carriers battle each other for customers. All major carriers now offer unlimited plans after years of steering people toward paying extra for using more data. Verizon, like its rivals, will start charging more for higher-quality video while hoping to attract cost-conscious customers with a cheaper plan.>>
Powerball jackpot climbs to $700 million
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Powerball jackpot has increased to $700 million, making it the second largest in U.S. history. Lottery officials raised the expected jackpot Tuesday, pushing it past a $656 million Mega Millions jackpot won in 2012 by three people. The prize for Wednesday's drawing has grown so massive because it's been more than two months since a jackpot winner, on June 10.
WATCH: High-speed chase ends in crash on California highway
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were arrested, but lucky to be alive, after a high-speed pursuit ended in a spectacular crash Monday night in Orange County, California. The chase started when officers identified the vehicle as stolen and the driver reached speeds up to 100 miles per hours as he weaved though highway traffic.>>
Sheriff: 4 killed in NC were playing cards when shot during home invasion
ENFIELD, N.C. - Authorities say four elderly North Carolina people found dead after an apparent home invasion were shot while playing cards. News outlets quote Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp as saying the two married couples had been sitting around a kitchen table when they were killed sometime between Sunday and Monday morning.>>
