PHOTOS: Spokane County Detectives search for armed robber who demanded money and cigars

Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are asking for your help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Deputies responded to an armed robbery at a gas station on W. Hastings on August 12, 2017 just after 3:00 a.m. The clerk said the man pulled a black semi-automatic handgun on him and demanded money and cigars. The clerk complied and the man ran off. Deputies used a K9 unit to search for the suspect, but they were unsuccessful.

The male suspect is described as possibly Hispanic, approximately 5’10” with a thin build and is believed to be in his 20s. He was wearing a distinctive multi-toned, silver & gray jacket with the hood pulled over his head and cinched tight around his face, black and white tennis shoes, and light colored pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or can help identify the suspect is urged to call Detective Marc Melville at 509-477-3325 reference #10107085.