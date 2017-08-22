Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, August 22nd

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Visitors to the University of Southern California might be muttering, "What fools these mortals be," as they stroll past a statue of the legendary queen of Troy and notice William Shakespeare's name seemingly misspelled at the base.

To USC officials, it's much ado about nothing.

"To E, or not to E, that is the question," the school responded in a statement Tuesday when asked why Shakespeare's name is missing the last letter E in a quotation attributed to him.

The school says Shakespeare's name has been spelled many different ways over the years.

USC says it settled on a popular 18th century spelling because of the "ancient feel" sculptor Christopher Slatoff gave the work.

The statue, of Queen Hecuba, was unveiled at Thursday's opening of the school's new USC Village.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Pittsburgh police and FBI agents are trying to find a bank robber who wore an unkempt woman's wig to disguise himself.

Despite the suspect's goofy appearance, authorities are concerned because the man also had a knife when he approached a teller at the Dollar Bank in the city's South Side on Monday morning.

The suspect also wore sunglasses.

He is described as a white man about 5-foot-10 (1.52-meters) to 6 feet (1.83-meters) and weighing between 150 pounds (68 kilograms) and 160 pounds (73 kilograms).

Authorities say the man was carrying a blue bag and ran away with an unspecified amount of money.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BERLIN (AP) -- German police say they have seized thousands of tablets of the party drug ecstasy in the shape of Donald Trump's head, a haul with an estimated street value of 39,000 euros ($45,900.)

Police in Osnabrueck, in northwestern Germany, say they found the drugs while checking an Austrian-registered car on the A30 highway on Saturday.

They say the people in the car, a 51-year-old man and his 17-year-old son, told officers they had been in the Netherlands to buy a vehicle but hadn't succeeded so were returning home.

Officers said they found about 5,000 of the orange, Trump-shaped ecstasy tablets along with a large, but unspecified quantity of cash.

A judge on Sunday ordered the father and son kept in custody. The car was seized and towed away.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tampa, FL - Some police officers in Tampa, Florida will be driving more colorful vehicles starting today.

The pink police cars are part of this year's 'Real Men Wear Pink' challenge to raise support and awareness for breast cancer.

The department will have two pink cruisers, and members of the community are being encouraged to take selfies with the patrol cars.

People who post the selfies on social media with the hashtag "TPD Pink" also have a chance to win a prize at the end of October.

People can also purchase special limited-edition coins to help raise money for the American Cancer Society.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Baton Rouge, LA - Louisiana State University has a new real-life tiger mascot on its campus.

Mike the Seventh arrived in Baton Rouge last week from a rescue facility in Florida.

The university announced in a statement that the tiger began his "reign" on Monday, the first day of fall semester.

The 11-month-old animal was quarantined for a few days, as LSU vets examined the tiger in his new home.

Mike replaced a tiger that died in October after months of treatment for a rare form of cancer.

LSU recently renovated the new tiger's living space and yard next to 'Tiger Stadium'.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Metro) Airports are forever warning passengers not to leave any items unattended.

And one thing you most definitely should not forget, is a headstone with 'you will never be forgotten' engraved on it.

But unfortunately for one person, that is exactly what happened.

The memorial was discovered at Dublin Airport's Terminal One drop-off point a few years ago, according to DAA spokeswoman Audrey O'Hagan.

And it is just one of dozens of items that have been left behind at the airport - along with human ashes, false teeth and a glass eye.

Someone forgot a 'you'll never be forgotten' headstone at an airport

Ms O'Hagan said, "Some miraculous recoveries have taken place within the terminals'.

Other items that have been forgotten include crutches, wheelchairs, and a life-size mannequin.

According to the Herald, one of the most recent incidents saw a passenger forced to abandon a large boulder from an Irish beach.

They had been attempting to take it home as a souvenir for their garden - however it weighed 15kg.

All of the items that are discovered on the grounds make their way to the airport's lost and found section, where they can be reclaimed within a year.

Unless they are alive of course… like the turtle that someone recently attempted to smuggle onto a plane.

Luckily their family member was still in the area and was able to come and pick up the little guy.

Phew.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A federal judge in Florida ruled a trial couldn't be postponed just because one of the key witnesses - a federal agent - had travel plans to see the solar eclipse.

In a droll, three-page ruling issued Friday, Judge Steven Merryday denied the motion filed by an assistant U.S. attorney.

Recalling popular dialogue from the TV classic "Star Trek," the judge wrote that an "Assistant United States Attorney boldy moves (where no AUSA has moved before)."

"The solar eclipse is no longer mysterious, supernatural, foreboding or ominous," wrote Merryday. "An eclipse is just another astral event, precisely predictable since the day the Babylonians discovered the governing formula."

Prosecutors wanted Monday's trial postponed because an Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agent had booked a trip to see the eclipse on a day when defendant Joseph Bishop was to stand trial for unlawfully transporting firearms.

Merryday chalked it up to a "cruel fate" that allowed the trial and the eclipse to happen on the same day. The prosecutor's motion "proposes to subordinate the time and resources of the court, of the opposing counsel, of the witnesses and of the jurors to one person's aspiration to view a 'total' solar eclipse for no more than two minutes and forty-two seconds."

A large chunk of the ruling cited lyrics from singer Carly Simon's "You're So Vain," which contains a line about flying to witness an eclipse.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- He's big and he's loud.

A nearly 700-pound blind California sea lion named Buddy has taken up residence at the Los Angeles Zoo, where his vocalizations can be heard throughout the 133-acre (54-hectare) facility.

The zoo said Monday the approximately 10-year-old sea lion is adapting well to his habitat at the Sea Life Cliffs exhibit since arriving in late May.

Unable to hunt or defend himself, the huge pinniped was malnourished, emaciated and blind when he was rescued at Manhattan Beach in July 2016 and brought to the Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles.

He was rehabilitated for 10 months but could not be released due to his injuries and blindness, so the zoo took him in.

Buddy lives with several harbor seals but the zoo expects more sea lions.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - A state-owned newspaper in Dubai is reporting a man has found himself in a legal mess after allegedly trying to smuggling 5.7 million amphetamine pills into the sheikhdom hidden inside sheep intestines.

Al-Bayan newspaper reported in its Tuesday edition that the man appeared in court on charges he hid the pills in intestines packed into drums heading into Dubai's massive Jebel Ali port.

Prosecutors say the man said his brother had told him to try to bring the intestines into the country. Customs authorities discovered the pills when they inspected the cargo before it was to be released and taken to a warehouse.

Amphetamine busts are common in the United Arab Emirates, as smugglers ship the drugs into the country in an effort to try and reach Saudi Arabia.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) - Movie prop money is being passed as though it's real in one western Pennsylvania city.

Aliquippa police have posted pictures of a fake $20 bill that was passed at a local business.

Although the bill looks convincingly real otherwise, there is one dead giveaway: The words "Motion Picture Use Only" are printed clearly on the front and back of the bill in question.

Police haven't said if they know where the money came from or who passed it.

It is not against the law to use real U.S. currency in movies and TV shows. But producers of such shows often use fake bills so they don't have to concern themselves with theft or loss, especially when large sums of money appear on screen.

