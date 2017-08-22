Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, August 22nd

Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, August 22ndPosted: Updated:
WSU dorm evacuated after swastikas and bomb threat found
PULLMAN, Wash. - A WSU dorm was vandalized and evacuated early Tuesday morning following a bomb threat. Police say someone found two swastikas etched into the walls in two different stairwells at Stimson Hall. When police were called, two more swastikas were found carved into the basement of the dorm.>>
Verizon tweaks prices, cuts video quality on unlimited plans
NEW YORK - Verizon is raising the price of its unlimited plan while introducing a slightly cheaper, more limited version as wireless carriers battle each other for customers. All major carriers now offer unlimited plans after years of steering people toward paying extra for using more data. Verizon, like its rivals, will start charging more for higher-quality video while hoping to attract cost-conscious customers with a cheaper plan.>>
Attempted copper theft leads to damage at Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local organization on a mission to do good was hit with some pretty bad damage. The assistant director of Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels says he woke up to a security alert early Sunday morning and what he found baffled him. "Somebody had attempted to steal some copper piping by ripping the spigot out of the side of the wall," said Mark Laskowski, the Assistant Director with Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels.>>
Rejected panhandler attacks Spokane woman's car with hammer
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman said her car sustained about $1,000 worth of damage from a hammer Monday night. Court documents identify the aggressor as a man she rejected as he was panhandling. It happened outside a Shadle grocery store. The victim said the whole thing was bizarre. "There was someone just right outside the door asking for spare change," Jennifer Semenza said. "I simply said nope.">>
Deputies searching for missing Hayden man
HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating 59-year-old Timothy P. Sullivan of Hayden. Sullivan, who may be suffering a medical condition was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on August 19 in the area of Lacey Ave. walking toward highway 95 in Hayden. Sullivan is about 6 feet all and 155 lbs, balding with grey hair and hazel eyes.>>
Ruby Ridge standoff remembered 25 years later
HAYDEN, Idaho - Barely a sound, just the occasional train or a passing car about every five minutes. A far cry from 25 years ago when protestors, supporters of the Weaver and Harris family, and media from across the country stood at the road block at the entrance of Ruby Creek Road. As the water flows in the creek next to the road, so do people trying to come up and see the cabin.>>
Well-known dine and dasher targets Spokane restaurants
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane restaurant owners say they're frustrated that a well-known dine and dasher who was arrested earlier this year for the same thing is once again back at it. Jason Ferraro, the owner of Ferraro's on north Division, says his restaurant was the latest victim in a string of eat and runs. Last week he says a woman came into his restaurant and took off without paying.>>
Verizon tweaks prices, cuts video quality on unlimited plans
NEW YORK - Verizon is raising the price of its unlimited plan while introducing a slightly cheaper, more limited version as wireless carriers battle each other for customers. All major carriers now offer unlimited plans after years of steering people toward paying extra for using more data. Verizon, like its rivals, will start charging more for higher-quality video while hoping to attract cost-conscious customers with a cheaper plan.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, August 22nd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, August 22nd.>>
US officials: Navy 7th Fleet commander to be removed
TOKYO (AP) - U.S. officials confirm the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific. One official said Wednesday that Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin was being removed due to the leadership's loss of confidence in his ability to command. The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the decision.>>
Police investigating crash near Division Denny's
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after a crash near the intersection Division and Gordon Tuesday night. Officers on scene say a BMW was headed southbound on Division while another car was headed northbound, tried turning and got hit by the BMW. Witnesses say speed may have been a factor in the crash.>>
Illinois dad warns of hidden messaging feature in music app
BATAVIA, Ill. - A father in Illinois is taking to social media to warn parents about a hidden messaging feature in an app popular with kids. In a Facebook post Brad Summer said his 7-year-old daughter used an app called Musical.ly to record videos with her cousins, but when she started getting messages from strangers, her parents grew concerned.>>
8-year-old boy reported missing found safe by Spokane Police
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say 8-year-old Austin Cottrill has been found and is home safely. Police thank everyone for keeping an eye out.>>
WSU dorm evacuated after swastikas and bomb threat found
PULLMAN, Wash. - A WSU dorm was vandalized and evacuated early Tuesday morning following a bomb threat. Police say someone found two swastikas etched into the walls in two different stairwells at Stimson Hall. When police were called, two more swastikas were found carved into the basement of the dorm.>>
What to do with your eclipse glasses
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're like millions of others, you bought a pair of eclipse glasses to watch the big event. But now that it's over, what do you do with those weird paper specs? If your glasses are made by one of the 12 eclipse glasses makers that meet the requirements of NASA and American Astrological Society standards, they're good forever.>>
Reflecting on Ruby Ridge 25 years on
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - "This region was really rich with extremism and hate in the early '80s. Fiery crosses and clan gatherings were occurring in North Idaho." Former Spokesman-Review reporter Bill Morlin remembers it was a heavy layer of racism that may have attracted white separatist Randy Weaver to Ruby Ridge in the first place.>>
