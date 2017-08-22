Dad creates new app that makes it impossible to ignore texts

A father who was fed up with his kids ignoring his texts created a new app that makes it impossible for them to do that anymore. The ReplyASAP app takes over the recipient's phone's screen and makes noise until the message is read, even if the phone is on silent. You'll then get a notification once the person reads the text.

Nick Herbert said he created the app out of his own experience after his son started school and got a smart phone and wouldn't respond to his texts.

The app's description says it's ideal for parents.

"Reply ASAP allows you to connect with others who have the app so you can send them urgent messages that cannot be ignored and you will get a notification that it has been read. This is ideal for parents with children, since the parent buys the app and then gifts it to the child for free (meaning the child doesn't have to pay for anything)."

Herbert says the messages go both ways, so his son also has the ability to send him ASAP messages.

"He will also have the ability to send me these messages - so there is a mutual understanding that using ReplyASAP is only for important things and not because he needs new batteries for his Xbox controller," Herbert wrote on his website.

Right now the app is only available on Android devices. You can click here to learn more about it and download it yourself.

What do you think of the new app? Is it genius or a little overbearing?