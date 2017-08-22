Grant County K9 Edo nabs two home burglary suspects

Two Grant County women are in jail Tuesday after Sheriff's K-9 Edo and partner Deputy Tyson Voss helped catch them after an early morning burglary south of Moses Lake.

A homeowner in the 4600 block of Road M-Southeast called 911 about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday morning reporting someone was trying to break into their home. The homeowner then reported a vehicle fleeing the scene toward Moses Lake. Deputies stopped a car near Road M-Southeast and Road 4-Southeast, and identified the two women inside as 30-year-old Nadine Nicole Gerda Channell Kile and 36-year-old Delia A. Vasquez. Other deputies at the home thought there may be a suspect still inside. Not having reason to hold Kile and Vasquez, they were released.

Deputies checked the home and found no one inside, but they did find tire prints that were matched to Kile's vehicle. The car was still parked where deputies had stopped it and the woman had taken off on foot into a potato field.

Deputy Voss and K9 Edo then tracked both women, first catching up to Kile at the edge of the field, and then catching up to Vasquez a short distance away. Both of them surrendered without further incident after being told the Voss and Edo were after them.

Both Kile and Vasquez were booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of residential burglary.