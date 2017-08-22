Coast Guard airlifts teenager from Washington beach

A Coast Guard helicopter airlifted a Washington boy off of a beach after the teenager began shaking with abdominal pain.

The Peninsula Daily News reports the 17-year-old boy's friends contacted rangers Sunday morning after he became unable to communicate, was sweating and nauseous from abdominal pain.

Park rangers requested the Coast Guard's help due to the challenging terrain at Third Beach near La Push.

The coast guard used an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Port Angeles to safely hoist the teen.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

