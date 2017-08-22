Rejected panhandler attacks Spokane woman's car with hammer

Rejected panhandler attacks Spokane woman's car with hammerPosted: Updated:
Verizon tweaks prices, cuts video quality on unlimited plans
NEW YORK - Verizon is raising the price of its unlimited plan while introducing a slightly cheaper, more limited version as wireless carriers battle each other for customers. All major carriers now offer unlimited plans after years of steering people toward paying extra for using more data. Verizon, like its rivals, will start charging more for higher-quality video while hoping to attract cost-conscious customers with a cheaper plan.>>
WSU dorm evacuated after swastikas and bomb threat found
PULLMAN, Wash. - A WSU dorm was vandalized and evacuated early Tuesday morning following a bomb threat. Police say someone found two swastikas etched into the walls in two different stairwells at Stimson Hall. When police were called, two more swastikas were found carved into the basement of the dorm.>>
Attempted copper theft leads to damage at Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local organization on a mission to do good was hit with some pretty bad damage. The assistant director of Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels says he woke up to a security alert early Sunday morning and what he found baffled him. "Somebody had attempted to steal some copper piping by ripping the spigot out of the side of the wall," said Mark Laskowski, the Assistant Director with Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels.>>
Deputies searching for missing Hayden man
HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating 59-year-old Timothy P. Sullivan of Hayden. Sullivan, who may be suffering a medical condition was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on August 19 in the area of Lacey Ave. walking toward highway 95 in Hayden. Sullivan is about 6 feet all and 155 lbs, balding with grey hair and hazel eyes.>>
Ruby Ridge standoff remembered 25 years later
HAYDEN, Idaho - Barely a sound, just the occasional train or a passing car about every five minutes. A far cry from 25 years ago when protestors, supporters of the Weaver and Harris family, and media from across the country stood at the road block at the entrance of Ruby Creek Road. As the water flows in the creek next to the road, so do people trying to come up and see the cabin.>>
Security cameras catch stranger touching himself in Spokane woman's backyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - One family is absolutely shocked after what they found a man doing in their backyard. Denise says she was at home doing her nails, when her daughter Jenay took the dog outside to go to the bathroom. “The dog charged and chased something out of the yard,” she says. They noticed a shadow so they went to review the surveillance video.>>
Clearing up murky Mirror Pond in Manito Park
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - If you’ve been to Manito Park on a regular basis, you may have noticed the Mirror Pond has been quite murky. The city of Spokane is well aware of this issue. Garrett Jones, parks planning and development director, says that green hue comes from algae blooms. The bloom happens with the water is too warm, and it also forms from duck feces.>>
Rejected panhandler attacks Spokane woman's car with hammer
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman said her car sustained about $1,000 worth of damage from a hammer Monday night. Court documents identify the aggressor as a man she rejected as he was panhandling. It happened outside a Shadle grocery store. The victim said the whole thing was bizarre. "There was someone just right outside the door asking for spare change," Jennifer Semenza said. "I simply said nope.">>
Coast Guard airlifts teenager from Washington beach
LA PUSH, Wash. (AP) - A Coast Guard helicopter airlifted a Washington boy off of a beach after the teenager began shaking with abdominal pain. The Peninsula Daily News reports the 17-year-old boy's friends contacted rangers Sunday morning after he became unable to communicate, was sweating and nauseous from abdominal pain. Park rangers requested the Coast Guard's help due to the challenging terrain at Third Beach near La Push.>>
Bourbon, pizzas and now spaghetti sauce cover Arkansas roads
CAMDEN, Ark. (AP) - It's a smorgasbord on Arkansas highways, with the third food spill in as many weeks. A truck driver distracted by a GPS unit crashed near the intersection of U.S. 278 and Arkansas 24 at Camden early Monday and spilled a truckload of spaghetti sauce.>>
Grant County K9 Edo nabs two home burglary suspects
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Two Grant County women are in jail Tuesday after Sheriff's K-9 Edo and partner Deputy Tyson Voss helped catch them after an early morning burglary south of Moses Lake. A homeowner in the 4600 block of Road M-Southeast called 911 about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday morning reporting someone was trying to break into their home.>>
Dad creates new app that makes it impossible to ignore texts
A father who was fed up with his kids ignoring his texts created a new app that makes it impossible for them to do that anymore. The ReplyASAP app takes over the recipient's phone's screen and makes noise until the message is read, even if the phone is on silent. You'll then get a notification once the person reads the text.>>
WSU dorm evacuated after swastikas and bomb threat found
PULLMAN, Wash. - A WSU dorm was vandalized and evacuated early Tuesday morning following a bomb threat. Police say someone found two swastikas etched into the walls in two different stairwells at Stimson Hall. When police were called, two more swastikas were found carved into the basement of the dorm.>>
PHOTOS: Spokane County Detectives search for armed robber who demanded money and cigars
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are asking for your help identifying an armed robbery suspect. Deputies responded to an armed robbery at a gas station on W. Hastings on August 12, 2017 just after 3:00 a.m. The clerk said the man pulled a black semi-automatic handgun on him and demanded money and cigars.>>
Deputies searching for missing Hayden man
HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating 59-year-old Timothy P. Sullivan of Hayden. Sullivan, who may be suffering a medical condition was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on August 19 in the area of Lacey Ave. walking toward highway 95 in Hayden. Sullivan is about 6 feet all and 155 lbs, balding with grey hair and hazel eyes.>>
50 million could watch Mayweather-McGregor in the US alone
LAS VEGAS - Combat sports and TV experts say the Connor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight should be the biggest pay-per-view event in history with more than 50 million watching in the U.S. Saturday night's fight threatens the pay-per-view revenue record set by Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao two years ago.>>
