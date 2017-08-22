Swipe right for danger: Smart phone apps, upgrades parents need to know

Swipe right for danger: Smart phone apps, upgrades parents need to knowPosted: Updated:
WSU dorm evacuated after swastikas and bomb threat found
PULLMAN, Wash. - A WSU dorm was vandalized and evacuated early Tuesday morning following a bomb threat. Police say someone found two swastikas etched into the walls in two different stairwells at Stimson Hall. When police were called, two more swastikas were found carved into the basement of the dorm.>>
Verizon tweaks prices, cuts video quality on unlimited plans
NEW YORK - Verizon is raising the price of its unlimited plan while introducing a slightly cheaper, more limited version as wireless carriers battle each other for customers. All major carriers now offer unlimited plans after years of steering people toward paying extra for using more data. Verizon, like its rivals, will start charging more for higher-quality video while hoping to attract cost-conscious customers with a cheaper plan.>>
Attempted copper theft leads to damage at Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local organization on a mission to do good was hit with some pretty bad damage. The assistant director of Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels says he woke up to a security alert early Sunday morning and what he found baffled him. "Somebody had attempted to steal some copper piping by ripping the spigot out of the side of the wall," said Mark Laskowski, the Assistant Director with Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels.>>
Rejected panhandler attacks Spokane woman's car with hammer
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman said her car sustained about $1,000 worth of damage from a hammer Monday night. Court documents identify the aggressor as a man she rejected as he was panhandling. It happened outside a Shadle grocery store. The victim said the whole thing was bizarre. "There was someone just right outside the door asking for spare change," Jennifer Semenza said. "I simply said nope.">>
Deputies searching for missing Hayden man
HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating 59-year-old Timothy P. Sullivan of Hayden. Sullivan, who may be suffering a medical condition was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on August 19 in the area of Lacey Ave. walking toward highway 95 in Hayden. Sullivan is about 6 feet all and 155 lbs, balding with grey hair and hazel eyes.>>
Ruby Ridge standoff remembered 25 years later
HAYDEN, Idaho - Barely a sound, just the occasional train or a passing car about every five minutes. A far cry from 25 years ago when protestors, supporters of the Weaver and Harris family, and media from across the country stood at the road block at the entrance of Ruby Creek Road. As the water flows in the creek next to the road, so do people trying to come up and see the cabin.>>
Spokane Police searching for missing 8-year-old
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy. Police say Austin L. Cottrill is missing in the northeast area of Spokane Tuesday night. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt with red shorts. He may also be riding a green bicycle with a red helmet. Police say if you happen to see Austin, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233>>
WSU dorm evacuated after swastikas and bomb threat found
PULLMAN, Wash. - A WSU dorm was vandalized and evacuated early Tuesday morning following a bomb threat. Police say someone found two swastikas etched into the walls in two different stairwells at Stimson Hall. When police were called, two more swastikas were found carved into the basement of the dorm.>>
What to do with your eclipse glasses
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're like millions of others, you bought a pair of eclipse glasses to watch the big event. But now that it's over, what do you do with those weird paper specs? If your glasses are made by one of the 12 eclipse glasses makers that meet the requirements of NASA and American Astrological Society standards, they're good forever.>>
Reflecting on Ruby Ridge 25 years on
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - "This region was really rich with extremism and hate in the early '80s. Fiery crosses and clan gatherings were occurring in North Idaho." Former Spokesman-Review reporter Bill Morlin remembers it was a heavy layer of racism that may have attracted white separatist Randy Weaver to Ruby Ridge in the first place.>>
Hayden family searches for missing father
HAYDEN, Idaho - Covering every inch, Shannon Sullivan and her family search tirelessly for her father, Tim Sullivan. "This picture was actually taken one week ago today, it was his birthday, he went out to lunch with me which was a huge deal for him. It was the first time we had lunch together out of the house in two years," she said showing her father's missing flier.>>
Swipe right for danger: Smart phone apps, upgrades parents need to know
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a new school year, and that means new updates on your kids' favorite apps. They seem to always be changing, but are some recent supposed upgrades taking things too far? We went to the experts themselves, your teens, to find out. "I can watch whatever I want on it, send messages to whoever I want," said one teen about his phone.>>
Clearing up murky Mirror Pond in Manito Park
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - If you’ve been to Manito Park on a regular basis, you may have noticed the Mirror Pond has been quite murky. The city of Spokane is well aware of this issue. Garrett Jones, parks planning and development director, says that green hue comes from algae blooms. The bloom happens with the water is too warm, and it also forms from duck feces.>>
Rejected panhandler attacks Spokane woman's car with hammer
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman said her car sustained about $1,000 worth of damage from a hammer Monday night. Court documents identify the aggressor as a man she rejected as he was panhandling. It happened outside a Shadle grocery store. The victim said the whole thing was bizarre. "There was someone just right outside the door asking for spare change," Jennifer Semenza said. "I simply said nope.">>
Coast Guard airlifts teenager from Washington beach
LA PUSH, Wash. (AP) - A Coast Guard helicopter airlifted a Washington boy off of a beach after the teenager began shaking with abdominal pain. The Peninsula Daily News reports the 17-year-old boy's friends contacted rangers Sunday morning after he became unable to communicate, was sweating and nauseous from abdominal pain. Park rangers requested the Coast Guard's help due to the challenging terrain at Third Beach near La Push.>>
Bourbon, pizzas and now spaghetti sauce cover Arkansas roads
CAMDEN, Ark. (AP) - It's a smorgasbord on Arkansas highways, with the third food spill in as many weeks. A truck driver distracted by a GPS unit crashed near the intersection of U.S. 278 and Arkansas 24 at Camden early Monday and spilled a truckload of spaghetti sauce.>>
