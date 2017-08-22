Hayden family searches for missing father - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Hayden family searches for missing father

by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
HAYDEN, Idaho -

Covering every inch, Shannon Sullivan and her family search tirelessly for her father, Tim Sullivan.

"This picture was actually taken one week ago today, it was his birthday, he went out to lunch with me which was a huge deal for him. It was the first time we had lunch together out of the house in two years," she said showing her father's missing flier.

Now that picture is everywhere.

Kootenai County deputies say Tim Sullivan was last seen Saturday near Lacey Avenue close to Highway 95 in Hayden.

"Since he's been off his medication for a couple of days now, he's probably becoming catatonic. So, unresponsive, not communicating, probably unaware of where he is," Sullivan said.

Sullivan says he was living in an assisted living facility that allows him to live independently.

Meaning, he can go on walks by himself.

But, this isn't the first time her father has gone missing.

"Someone recognized his photo and was able to identify him and call the police," she said, "which is what were hoping for this time because he's probably not going to be in a condition to find help himself, help will have to find him."

